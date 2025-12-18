Christina Chambers, Alabama Sports Reporter, Dies in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tragedy has struck Alabama sports reporter Christina Chambers and her family.

The former WBRC employee and her husband were both found dead this week.

Authorities say that the deaths appear to be the result of a murder-suicide, with no third party involvement.

The couple’s three-year-old was home at the time. However, the child did not sustain any physical injuries.

While working for WBRC, Christina Chambers made a name for herself and forged many friendships. (Image Credit: WBRC)

Christina Chambers and her husband died in their home

On Tuesday, WBRC — the local outlet that previously employed Christina Chambers — confirmed the dreadful news.

At 9:03 AM, a family member contacted authorities after discovering that both Chambers and her husband were dead in their home in large town of Hoover, Alabama.

Police and emergency services arrived, confirming that the couple were deceased.

The investigation began more or less immediately.

A three-year-old child in the home was thankfully unharmed.

In a Tuesday, December 16 statement, authorities confirmed the tragic death of Christina Chambers and her husband, while highlighting that her 3-year-old son was unharmed. (Image Credit: Facebook)

Hoover police shared an update for the public on Tuesday, December 16.

“Hoover Fire-Medics responded to the residence and pronounced a male and a female deceased from gunshot wounds,” the Facebook post divulged.

“Although the investigation is in its early stages,” the release acknowledged, “it appears these deaths are the result of a murder/suicide.”

Authorities highlighted the silver lining to this grim situation: “And there is no threat to the public related to this case.”

In the wake of highly publicized double-murders, it is natural that neighbors in Alabama’s sixth-largest metropolitan area would want reassurance that there was not a killer on the loose.

A tearful memorial pays tribute to the late sports reporter

In 2015, Christina Chambers joined WBRC as part of the local news network’s sports team.

She spent years on the sidelines of sports games, taking viewers on runs, and conducting interviews with coaches and athletes.

In 2021, she took a position at Thompson High School.

However, during the 2025 football season, she returned to WBRC in a freelance capacity.

Chambers has also worked at WAKA in Montgomery, Alabama, and at WLTZ.

A memorial segment for WBRC honoring Christina Chambers recalled her pregnancy and highlighted her love for her young son. (Image Credit: WBRC)

To say that Chambers was a beloved member of the news team would be an understatement. WBRC anchor Jeh Jeh Pruitt confirmed as much in a statement.

“She was one of the sweetest, most loving people that I know,” Pruitt affirmed.

“She was relentless with running, loving her son, and loving life,” the statement continued.

“I am glad I got a chance to hug and tell her I love her a week ago at the Super 7,” Pruitt expressed.

The statement concluded: “I am so sorry for her family, the Chambers and Thompson families, and her WBRC family.”

WBRC’s segment recalled Christina Chambers’ time on the sidelines of various sports games. (Image Credit: WBRC)

Critical details remain unknown, pending a full investigation

We have to acknowledge that the police statement on Tuesday did not identify the alleged killer in the suspected murder-suicide.

The tone of coverage from those closest to the story has suggested that Christina Chambers was the victim.

It is likely that police hope to conduct a forensic investigation and search for other evidence before they share more.

Murder-suicides can be planned in advance. Or they can take place in a moment of anguish, with one partner killing another and then, realizing what they’ve done, taking their own lives.

It is easy to let our imaginations run wild. Instead, we should focus upon wishing comfort and closure for the families and other loved ones most impacted by this tragedy.