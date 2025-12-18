Nick Reiner Was ‘Entitled,’ Jealous of Rob Reiner and Other Successful Family …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In the wake of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer’s murders, family, friends, and fans are struggling to come to terms with one of the most senseless tragedies in Hollywood history.

Nick Reiner has been charged with his parents’ murders, and while he was arraigned on Wednesday, he did not enter a plea or utter a single word in court.

It’s possible that Nick will never speak publicly about the deaths of his parents, so we may never know what occurred in the Reiner family in the months leading up to the murders.

Actor/Producer/Director Rob Reiner (center) and wife Michele Singer (L) and son Nick Reiner (R) attend Teen Vogue’s Back-to-School Saturday kick-off event at The Grove on August 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

But those who know the troubled 32-year-old best say that he’s long borne a grudge against his parents and siblings.

One source tells People magazine that Rob envied the charm and talent that seemed to come so easily to his family members.

“Nick wanted to live a life that didn’t exist. He was entitled,” says the anonymous insider.

“He didn’t want to do any work but expected to be loved the way the rest of his family was.”

Director Rob Reiner and his son watch a game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers March 9, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Newsmakers)

The source adds that Rob and Michele “felt enormous guilt for so long that they couldn’t help Nick get his life together.”

The insider spoke of Being Charlie, the 2015 semi-autobiographical film that Charlie co-wrote and Rob directed.

It seems that the collaborative process briefly improved the relationship between father and son — but their situation deteriorated shortly thereafter.

“[Rob] hoped Being Charlie would help build Nick’s confidence in the industry and in himself,” says the source.

In past interviews, Nick admitted to struggling with his perception of himself as the underachieving black sheep in a family filled with Hollywood success stories.

Honoree Rob Reiner poses with family at the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“I had no identity, and I had no passions,” Nick said on a podcast in 2016.

“And I think the reason I had no identity was because I have a famous dad and a famous grandpa, and that fame sort of informs who you are,” he continued, adding:

“So I wanted to edge out my own identity with a more rebellious, angry, drug-addicted sort of persona.”

The night before his parents were found dead, Nick joined them at a holiday party hosted by Conan O’Brien.

Witnesses say he clashed with comedian Bill Hader and then argued loudly with his parents before all three left the party.

The following afternoon, the Reiners’ daughter, Romy, discorvered their bodies after being informed that they had missed an appointment.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.