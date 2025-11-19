Tekashi 6ix9ine: ‘We’re Not Gonna Get Charlie Kirk’d’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tekashi 6ix9ine is using Charlie Kirk (and his assassination) as shorthand.

The rapper has faced death threats before.

It seems that he has learned the difference between a car full of fans and a group of shooters rolling up to ruin his day — or possibly end his life.

So, to reassure two friends, the rapper invoked Kirk’s name. It set them at east. And it’s all on video.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has an unusual way of calming his friends

This has been a weird few days for Tekashi 6ix9ine, and not only because he’s using “Charlie Kirk” as a verb.

On Tuesday, November 18, the widely reviled rapper was streaming with Antonio Brown and Adin Ross.

This was outside of Tekashi’s Florida home.

An SUV full of fans (yes, they have them) pulled up. It was dark. The people, at first not identified, called out for Tekashi.

Everyone visibly tensed up. As you can see in the video below, it fell to the homeowner to diffuse the tension.

Antonio brown is wild for this 😭😭 "Nobody gonna charlie kirk me" pic.twitter.com/jnMI22RL8C — Mystic Clips (@ClippedByMystic) November 19, 2025

“What’s up, bro?” the rapper asked, keeping a casual vibe.

Meanwhile, Brown and Ross both appeared less than chill.

Tekashi picked up on the tension, and turned to his companions to reassure them.

“Don’t worry,” he told them. “We’re not gonna get Charlie Kirk’d,”

Both seemed to feel relief. And, sure enough, the SUV drove off without incident.

So … what did this have to do with Charlie Kirk?

On September 10, far-right podcaster Charlie Kirk died from a gunshot wound to the neck.

He had only just begun his tour of college campuses for the conservative organization, Turning Point USA.

What made Kirk’s death stand out for many was that there were multiple videos, some of which were quite graphic.

Interestingly, many learned for the first time that people had seen two radically different sides to Kirk.

To many, he represented America’s extreme right and was an existential threat to freedom. However, many others knew of him only as a self-help advocate and motivational speaker for white Christians. Until his death, these groups did not seem to know about this “other side” to the man.

To be blunt, Tekashi 6ix9ine is using “Charlie Kirk” as a verb. It is shorthand for “assassinated” in this context.

Or, even more simply, it is shorthand for “shot.”

Either way, it is not something that they would want to happen to them.

Tekashi’s life has been in danger multiple times. Gunmen robbed his home just days ago. And he’s not the only one on the stream who’s seen his share of violence.

They all know that they could anger the wrong people and end up paying the price. But that did not happen during Tuesday’s stream.

To be fair, someone COULD roll up on them and start shooting

As TMZ has noted, this was the first sighting of Antonio Brown since his release from county jail on Thursday of last week.

He had been in custody in Dubai, then faced extradition back to Miami.

Brown is facing a second degree charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Allegedly, he tried to shoot another man at an Adin Ross boxing event. (Small world, huh?)

But, as Tekashi 6ix9ine predicted, he did not get shot. “Charlie Kirk” is, however, a pretty tasteless euphemism to use on a livestream (no matter how you felt about Kirk), and will hopefully not catch on.