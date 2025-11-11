Tekashi 6ix9ine Offers Drugs to End Demi Lovato Sobriety, Whines that ‘New …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tekashi 6ix9ine has ill wishes for Demi Lovato.

That’s not how he’s phrasing it.

But after Demi’s brush with death and time in rehab, the disgraced rapper is offering to send her drugs to end her sobriety.

The backlash has been swift. As usual, Tekashi isn’t exactly sorry.

Notorious rapper and criminal Tekashi 6ix9ine has not endeared himself to people. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Tekashi 6ix9ine is once again saying awful stuff

To be clear, Demi Lovato has been sober for years.

(Yes, there has been controversy over what people call “California sober,” because sobriety is a complex topic with varying definitions)

In July of 2018, Demi overdosed and nearly died. She spent days in the hospital.

They have had ups and downs with sobriety in the years since. Most of the world is happy to see Demi’s live improving.

However, notorious rapper, accused criminal, and apparent throwaway Batman villain Tekashi 6ix9ine seems to be hoping for a relapse.

The disgraced rapper appeared on Andie Elle’s podcast to discuss many topics, including his string of legal troubles.

(When we say “disgraced,” understand that the long list of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “legal issues” begins with “Child sexual performance” and yes, he pleaded guilty; the victim was 13)

The conversation shifted to Demi.

Tekashi (whose real name is Daniel Hernandez) predicted that the beloved singer will relapse.

And he made an offer to help — that is, to help Demi relapse.

Singer Demi Lovato visits the SiriusXM Studios on October 30, 2025. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

He’d like to push Demi Lovato off of the wagon

Yes, he decided to offer to send her illegal drugs in order to end her sobriety.

(By the way, one of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s legal troubles before offering drugs to Demi Lovato was that, among other things, he tested positive for meth a couple of times, which was a violation of his supervised release)

Previously, the singer spoke about how she had “three strokes and a heart attack” due to the one-uncontrolled addiction.

Demi knows how close they came to dying.

Relapse is always a worry when someone has a potentially deadly addiction. It’s weird that someone would be so cavalier about it.

Rapper Tekashi69, real name Daniel Hernandez and also known as 6ix9ine, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Tekashi 69, leaves after his arraignment on assault charges in County Criminal Court #1 at the Harris County Courthouse on August 22, 2018. (Photo Credit: Bob Levey/Getty Images)

However, Tekashi has a long history of advertising loudly and proudly that he is not a good person.

Some would argue that it’s his whole brand.

For many, they first heard of him because of his crimes against a minor — not because of his music or nightmare-clown look.

Obviously, the backlash has been intense over his comments.

What does Tekashi have to say for himself? Hint: it’s nothing good.

Singer Demi Lovato attends the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on November 8, 2025. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Ah yes, ‘dark humor’

Speaking to TMZ, Tekashi 6ix9ine says that he was just joking about getting Demi Lovato back on heroine and cocaine.

“Dark humor is going extinct,” he complained in his brief statement.

Tekashi added that “people in this new generation are just overly sensitive.”

Just for the record, Tekashi is in his late 20s. He’s acting as if all of his critics are young teens and not, you know, the general population.

But maybe we shouldn’t question him on who his critics are. Given his history, he must be the expert on young teens.