Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Home ROBBED, Mom Held Captive

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The bad news is that Tekashi 6ix9ine’s home was invaded by armed criminals while he wasn’t there.

The worse news is that his mother was home.

Earlier this year, the rapper faced a possible death threat.

Though the gunmen do not seem to have killed anyone,

Tekashi 6ix9ine is seen during the second half of a game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center on November 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Who robbed Tekashi 6ix9ine’s home?

TMZ reports that on Sunday, November 16, four gunmen stormed Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Florida home.

These armed invaders were looking for cash and car keys in the widely reviled rapper’s home.

What they found on Sunday night was 6ix9ine’s 60-year-old mother.

During the ordeal, these malefactors reportedly held her against her will.

She was only one of the individuals within the residence. However, the rapper himself was not present.

Rapper Tekashi69 during UFC 265 at Toyota Center on July 7, 2021. (Photo Credit: Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, officers arrived after a call on a home invasion in progress.

There, authorities spoke to several individuals who described the four assailants, all of whom reportedly had handguns.

According to police, these gunmen held the rapper’s mother, possibly physically restraining her.

Meanwhile, other suspects ransacked the house in the pursuit of goods.

Police apparently could not find any trace of the suspects at the residence, and suspect that they drove off.

Rapper 6ix9ine, or Tekashi 69, performs during the Philipp Plein fashion showw as part of the Women’s Spring/Summer 2019 fashion week in Milan, on September 21, 2018. (Photo Credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Where was he during the robbery?

As we mentioned, Tekashi 6ix9ine was not home during the attack.

He was, instead, livestreaming with Jack Doherty.

Incidentally, authorities had arrested Doherty just one day earlier.

On Saturday morning, he was arrested on possession of marijuana (which remains illegal in Florida) and for resisting arrest.

To be clear, there’s no indication that there’s any link between the crimes save for the incidental association with the rapper.

Rapper Tekashi69, real name Daniel Hernandez and also known as 6ix9ine, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Tekashi 69, leaves after his arraignment on assault charges in County Criminal Court #1 at the Harris County Courthouse on August 22, 2018. (Photo Credit: Bob Levey/Getty Images)

It is no secret that 6ix9ine has many enemies.

We don’t just mean the general public or the idea of decency itself — though both of those certainly apply.

The rapper first popped up on many people’s radar after he had sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.

(He pleaded guilty over that, so there’s nothing alleged about it … and yet, he still has fans?)

It is no surprise that he has openly feared for his life. However, there’s a chance that this was not personal.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine cheers on the New York Mets during the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on August 3, 2021. (Photo Credit: Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Could this have been impersonal?

Even though Tekashi 6ix9ine is an irredeemably vile person, this attack may have simply been one of opportunity.

You don’t need us to tell you that the economy is in shambles, collapsing under months of tariffs, the uncertainty of living under a mad king, years of greedflation, and more.

The primary motivator for most crimes like this is money. When the economy is in a death spiral, people are going to risk injury, prison, and death for a chance at someone else’s riches.

That said, it is possible that this was personal. Tekashi has many enemies, and some might pick him to rob simply because they don’t plan on harming any innocents.

But holding his mother hostage is not harmless. And thieves like these may strike again at other homes. Armed robbers are a danger to broader communities. Tekashi might not be a sympathetic victim, but that is not universal.