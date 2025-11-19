Sarah Ferguson’s Children’s Book Canceled Amid Ongoing Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We’re closer than ever to the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, and already, wealthy and powerful figures around the world are feeling the fallout.

One of those figures is Prince Andrew, who was recently stripped of his land and titles due to sex crimes he allegedly committed alongside Epstein.

Now, Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is the latest high-profile figure to suffer consequences as a result of her connection to the dead predator.

Sarah Ferguson waves as she attends the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 20, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to a new report from People magazine, New Frontier Publishing has canceled the release of Fergie’s latest children’s book, Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way.

All book signings and bookshop talks by Ferguson, who is popularly known as Fergie, have also been canceled.

Photos of the book cover revealed that Sarah was credited as Sarah, Duchess of York, the title she gained when she married Andrew.

Though Sarah has not been formally stripped of her titles as her ex was, it’s unclear at this time if she intends to continue using them.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York poses with her book “A Most Intriguing Lady” at Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York In Conversation With Samantha Barry at The 92nd Street Y New York, on March 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The two have remained close in the years since their marriage came to an end.

In fact, they were living together when Charles handed down Andrew’s punishment, meaning that Fergie will also be forced to find a new place to live.

This is not the first time that Ferguson’s Epstein connections have cost her a job.

In September, she was forced to step down from her roles at several children’s charities, after friendly emails between her and Epstein resurfaced.

In 2011, Ferguson was harshly criticized for accepting cash loans (some called them gifts) from Epstein, despite the fact that he had already served prison time for procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute.

In the wake of that revelation, she vowed to cut ties with the disgraced financier.

“I personally, on behalf of myself, deeply regret that Jeffrey Epstein became involved in any way with me,” Ferguson told the media at the time.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

“I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say,” she continued, adding:

“Whenever I can, I will repay the money and have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again. What he did was wrong and for which he was rightly jailed.

“I will never have anything to do with him again. I deeply regret it. How many more times do you want me to underline that?” Ferguson concluded.

As it turns out, she emailed Epstein to apologize shortly after making that statement,.

“You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family. As you know, I did not, absolutely not, say the ‘P word’ [pedophile] about you but understand it was reported that I did,” Ferguson wrote in an email obtained by the Daily Mail.

“However, I am apologizing to you today for not replying to your email or reaching out to you when the tabloids were so horrendous.”

We’re sure worse revelations about bigger public figures will come out in the days ahead — but Sarah’s past involvement with Epstein will likely continue to cost her.