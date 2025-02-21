DJ Khaled, Tekashi 6ix9ine ‘Marked For Death’ as Black Coffins Appear on …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Imagine waking up in the morning to find a black coffin propped against the side of your home.

That’s the spooky experience that two popular hip hop artists endured this week, and authorities are still trying to figure what the hell is going on.

The latest victim of this bizarre trend is DJ Khaled.

According to a new report from TMZ, two men disguised as delivery drivers recently gained access to Khaled’s Florida mansion.

DJ Khaled performs onstage during LivexLive’s Social Gloves: Battle Of The Platforms PPV Livestream @ Hard Rock Stadium on June 12, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for LivexLive)

They dropped off a black coffin, knelt down and prayed in front of it — and then drove off.

Coffin at Khaled’s house references Khaled’s recent feud with Drake

The coffin was adorned with an upside-down cross and the words “RIP OVO” and “RIP Drake.”

OVO is the name of a record label founded by Drake. The Canadian rapper was friends with Khaled for years, but their relationship soured recently when Drake rejected an offer to appear on Khaled’s new album.

Drake watches on as the Sacramento Kings play the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

When the popular producer released a promo saying that Drake would appear on a track, Drizzy shot back with a post reading, “Must be [Drake Bell].”

But while the friendship between the former collaborators might be over, it doesn’t appear that there’s any heated animosity between them.

(And Drake has enough feuds to deal with as it is. )

So it’s unclear why the pranksters — or whatever they were — would have dragged Drake into the situation.

DJ Khaled attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Tekashi 6ix9ine is victimized by similar stunt

And Khaled wasn’t the only famous artist to receive an unexpected delivery this week.

Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine also received a black coffin at his Florida mansion.

His was inscribed with the words “RIP King Von.” Tekashi and Von were rivals until the latter was gunned down in 2020 at the age of 26.

US rap singer 6ix9ine, or Tekashi 69, performs during the Philipp Plein fashion showw as part of the Women’s Spring/Summer 2019 fashion week in Milan, on September 21, 2018. (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Again, it’s not clear why Von’s name would have been written on the coffin. Tekashi is not believed to have played a role in the rival rapper’s death.

As you may recall, Tekashi was convicted on racketeering charges in 2018. But he testified against members of the Nine Trey Gangsters gang and served just 18 months behind bars.

After his release from prison, Tekashi refused to enter witness protection, a move that may have put his life at risk.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.