Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Tiny, Deformed Penis’ Leads to Surprising Michael …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Now that the House and Senate have both voted to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, it seems that the controversial collection of documents will soon be made available to the public.

(Assuming, of course, that President Trump signs off on the release. He’s hinted that he’ll do so, but the man has been known to have a change of heart now and then.)

The fallout over the files has already begun, with high-profile figures like former treasury secretary Larry Summers issuing public apologies.

And information that everyone would probably prefer to live without — including details about Epstein’s “deformed” genitals — has now begun to surface.

A protest group called “Hot Mess” hold up signs of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Federal courthouse on July 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Epstein accuser describes dead predator’s genitals ahead of file release

In a new interview with journalist Tina Brown, Epstein accuser Rina Oh confirms earlier reports about the dead predator’s “extremely deformed” penis.

“He had an extremely deformed penis,” Oh, 46, told Brown (via the New York Post).

“Some people have described it as the shape of an egg. I think it was more of the shape of a lemon, and it was really small when it was fully erect. It was probably like two inches.”

Oh went on to describe Epstein’s relationship with Ghislane Maxwell as “very awful.”

“Their relationship was very awful, very strange,” she said.

In this handout provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jeffrey Epstein poses for a sex offender mugshot after being charged with procuring a minor for prostitution on July 25, 2013 in Florida. (Photo by Florida Department of Law Enforcement via Getty Images)

“I actually didn’t ever suspect that the two of them were having any type of a romantic relationship. I thought she was an associate of his, especially when I saw them fighting,” Oh continued.

“Ghislaine was snickering at him in that British accent, and they were throwing insults at each other.”

The Jeffrey Epstein-Michael Jackson connection

So what does the revelation about Epstein’s oblong dong have to do with Michael Jackson?

Well, it seems we wouldn’t have learned about the financier’s misshapen member were it not for the King of Pop’s sexual misconduct trial.

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman announces charges against Jeffery Epstein on July 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

According to a new report from TMZ, Spencer Kuvin, the lawyer who grilled Epstein at his 2009 deposition got the idea to pursue that line of question from transcripts of Jackson’s trial.

“Is it true, sir, that you have what is described as an egg-shaped penis?” Kuvin asked at one point, over objections from Epstein’s lawyer.

“One witness described your penis as oval-shaped, it was thick towards the bottom but was thin and small towards the head portion and called it egg-shaped,” Kuvin pressed on before Epstein ended the interview.

For the record, Jackson’s name has been mentioned as an associate of Epstein’s, but he has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

In the days ahead, it’s likely that connections between Epstein and many rich, powerful, and famous men will be revealed — some will be innocent, some will be downright appalling.

And the whole situation might make us all wonder what the hell is happening in this country.