Kody Brown: One of My Sister Wives Cheated on Me!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

KA-BOOM!

Kody Brown just dropped a bombshell.

Via an extended trailer for the remaining episodes on Sister Wives Season 20, Kody declares the following:

“Your wife’s having an affair and your other wife tells you. That’s my business!”

There’s no real context around this exclamation/accusation, although we know that Kody claimed Meri cheated on him way back in the day when she chatted with someone online who ended up being a woman.

(TLC)

It would seem odd for Kody to be bringing up this same incident all this time later. But who the heck knows?!?

Elsewhere in the preview, which was published by People Magazine, Kody attempts to go on some sort of apology tour.

“After that whole experience in Coyote Pass, I want to set them free,” Kody says in the preview, referring to the years-long end to the drama involving the sale of land which the Browns bought when still a polygamous unit.

Cut to a scene where Kody walks into a room opposite Christine Brown and her spouse, David Woolley, and actually says he’s sorry “for saying I didn’t love you,” prompting Christine to react in annoyed shock.

“This is my husband here,” she says. “Why do you think this is appropriate?”

Fair question, we’d say.

(TLC)

We also see Meri gushing over a man named Ron, who she met while speed dating … yet who must not have stuck around for long because Meri complained about her lack of a boyfriend not long after Season 20 was filmed.

“An apology is so needed here because this is still so toxic,” Kody says during a sit-down with Meri, who asks, “Do you apologize that you are toxic to me?”

In her subsequent confessional, Meri slams her ex, saying: “His energy f-cks with my energy.”

“You’ve got to stop with the apologize word,” she then tells Kody. “The more you use it, the more it feels insincere.”

It’s hard to blame Meri for having such a reaction; Kody has rarely come across as especially self-aware or critical.

(TLC)

The final mea culpa goes to Robyn, who is now stuck in a monogamous relationship with Kody after his splits from his other three spouses.

“We’ve had a hard run,” she says, growing teary-eyed. “I think I owe you an apology.”

At another point, Robyn cries as she reveals that she isn’t always on Kody’s side despite still being married to him, stating for the camera:

“I do not agree with things that he does. I do not agree with his attitudes.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC… for now. We wonder if it may soon get canceled.