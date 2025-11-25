James Van Der Beek Video Praised by Fans, Wife Amidst Cancer Battle

Reading Time: 3 minutes

James Van Der Beek is “bouncing back.”

As he continues to battle his Stage 3 cancer diagnosis, the beloved actor is raising funds from fans.

He is auctioning off memorabilia from his lengthy acting career, particularly items from Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues.

One of his latest videos is earning encouragement from fans — and praise from his wife.

Actor James Van Der Beek arrives at the premiere of Prime Video Series “Overcompensating” at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Everyone is rooting for James Van Der Beek

In a new video, James Van Der Beek shows himself playing with a football.

The Monday, November 24 Instagram posts shows the actor wearing his 1999 Varsity Blues jersey.

As we previously reported, it is one of numerous items that he is auctioning off to help raise money for his cancer treatment.

“By popular demand! My favorite jersey,” Van Der Beek’s caption begins.

He reflected: “Maybe it was all fun plays we got run in the football sequences for the away games… but I always loved putting on the varsity whites.”

“Last year when I released the Blues jersey, I was blown away by the love and support I received from all of you,” Van Der Beek gushed.

“It has meant more than I can ever express,” he emphasized.

“I hope you enjoy this one as much as the original,” Van Der Beek told his fans and followers.

“For me, every jersey I sign is a magical full-circle moment,” he wrote. “Thank you — for the love, the prayers, the support, and for making this jersey mean something far bigger than a movie.”

Van Der Beek concluded his caption: “Endlessly grateful for all of you. Proceeds go directly toward helping with treatment and supporting families walking the same path.”

Alongside a video featuring his jersey, James Van Der Beek shared his appreciation for fans. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘Bouncing back baby!!’

Obviously, James Van Der Beek received an outpouring of love and support on social media after sharing the video.

But some of that affection and affirmation came from somewhere closer to home.

His wife, Kimberly, also wrote in the comments of the Instagram post.

“You’re a wizard,” she praised.

Kimberly added: “Bouncing back baby!!”

James Van Der Beek attends Operation Smile’s 11th annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge presented by Alphapals, Barefoot Dreams and the St. Regis Deer Valley on April 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

One year ago, Van Der Beek revealed that doctors had diagnosed him with Stage 3 colorectal cancer.

He had already been dealing with the news and lining up an aggressive treatment plan.

Van Der Beek has maintained all along that he is optimistic, that doctors tell him that he has many reasons to hope.

However, medical care is expensive.

A full year of cancer treatments is particularly devastating on a financial level. Yes, even for a famous actor who’s been in the industry for decades.

James Van Der Beek stops by WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling with AT&T during Sundance Film Festival 2020 on January 24, 2020. (Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for WarnerMedia and AT&T)

He’s offering a lot at the upcoming auction

Some of the items that James Van Der Beek is auctioning would be pricey even without the appeal to collectors.

Jewelry, clothes, and more from his time on the small and big screens could go for thousands — or tens of thousands — of dollars.

This is a good reminder that even “rich” actors who have been famous for years are seldom actually wealthy.

It is an even better reminder that our healthcare system is deeply broken. If a household name has to auction off keepsakes to cover medical expenses, what luck do the rest of us have?

We are all rooting for Van Der Beek to make a full recovery.