Kody Brown Was Just Kidding About Taking Accountability, Says His Exes Sabotaged His …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown took accountability for some of his many failures as a father.

That honest, introspective act didn’t last.

Remember him breaking down in “very real” tears on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and accepting that he screwed up his relationship with most of his kids?

He’s taking it all back.

On ‘Sister Wives,’ failed polygamist Kody Brown speaks dramatically to the camera. (Image Credit: TLC)

Remember when Kody Brown took responsibility that one time? He takes it back

It’s important to remember that the things that are wrong with Kody Brown are, clearly, not things that he can entirely hide.

There are reality TV personalities whose personal pathologies remain beneath the surface.

But Sister Wives might not be as compelling as it has been for these many years without Kody and his toxic personality quirks.

During Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, he knew that thousands if not millions of people were seeing him for the first time.

He tried (but failed) to make a good impression. He did at least surprise some people by appearing to take accountability for failing as a father, resulting in estrangement from most of his kids.

During an appearance on Good Day New York, Kody began walking back his admission to his failing.

He doesn’t really understand how profoundly he sabotaged his own family, his own relationships with his kids.

According to him, the Directing Staff (basically producers) wanted him to say something along those lines.

“I felt like the only ‘military’ way to manage this is to take full responsibility,” Kody shared. He sounds almost like an actor explaining his character.

“Even if you’re [only] partly culpable, [say] you’re fully culpable,” he continued. “It’s just like, ownership.”

Kody explained: “So I went into it going, ‘Yeah, I was the problem. I was the one that made a mistake.”

On Sister Wives, Kody Brown sits by the fire and remembers his fallen dreams for Coyote Pass. (Image Credit: TLC)

You’re never gonna believe this, but he’s (gasp) blaming his exes

“But in all reality, [the blame] is to be shared with ex-wives,” Kody Brown insisted. Of course.

“But mostly the real issue is we broke up as a family,” he insisted.

“I can’t be the only one who’s culpable for that,” Kody claimed.

“Everybody else has to take responsibility,” added the notoriously narcissistic reality TV villain.

“The ex-wives have to take partial responsibility,” Kody emphasized. “In this moment I was like, ‘It was all me’ because that was just the state I was in.”

Speaking to the ‘Sister Wives’ confessional camera is Kody Brown, as charming as ever. (Image Credit: TLC)

Just for the record, Kody began to have impossible-to-hide friction with his adult children years before his divorces.

Notably, the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic made some of his favoritism impossible to ignore.

Christine and her famous, oft-memed “What does the nanny do?” helped to sear that into Sister Wives viewers’ memories.

But Kody’s kids noticed, too. And years and years of unfairness reached a boiling point.

The divorces did not begin until late 2021 (starting with Christine, ending with Meri in early 2023, and with Janelle in between).

Making quite the facial expression, Kody Brown listens to his one remaining wife on ‘Sister Wives.’ (Image Credit: TLC)

Kody could become a good person if he chose to, but he is unwilling to admit that he needs to change

But it is no surprise for Kody Brown to rewrite history to serve his own narrative.

That is, many Sister Wives fans long ago concluded, simply part of who he is.

It is likely much easier for Kody to blame others than to accept the reality of his own failures.

However, due to his nature, he simply cannot even pretend to accept responsibility — not permanently.

He said many of the right things on camera. And then he threw that away, because he needs to believe in his own vindication. That doesn’t seem healthy.