Meri Brown Explains Why She Can’t Seem to Find a Boyfriend

Meri Brown is in a new place in her life.

She has a new home. She has a new figure. And, as the Sister Wives star has said so often via various messages on social media, she has a new outlook on pretty much everything.

One thing Meri Brown does not have, however?

A new lover.

Meri Brown has a lot to say on Sister Wives Season 19. (TLC)

The TLC personality walked away from her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown just over two years ago.

In early 2024, she actually did start dating someone named Amos Andrews, but that relationship fizzled after some shady information leaked out about him.

“It takes courage to face difficult truths, yet it’s imperative in order to remain authentic to yourself and your commitment to personal growth,” Meri said in the wake of this split, adding:

“I honor and care about the past four months, who I spent it with, and what I learned about myself through it. I know what’s important to me in a relationship, and I’m confident in myself while I’m single as well.”

Meri Brown on the season 19 premiere of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Since this time, Meri hasn’t gotten close to serious with anyone. And she has a theory why.

“I’ve dated a little bit and I have had experiences where I believe that some people are not interested simply because of my background,” Brown shared on the May 4 episode of Sister Wives. “Because I come from a plural family, maybe they’re nervous that that’s what I want.”

All three of the women (Meri, Janelle, Christine) who have left Kody have all said they are not interested in another polygamous arrangement.

But we get what Meri is saying here. They likely do have a reputation.

Meri Brown seems very happy to have left Kody behind. (TLC)

Explaining how her past can be “a little bit intimidating to people,” Meri said she’s been in situations where she’s unsure about a potential partner’s legitimate intentions.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty, and I really need to be able to trust somebody and believe what he says,” she continued on air. “I need to be able to trust that when a person tells me he loves me, he really does.”

It’s easy to forget at this point that Meri fell victim to a catfishing scheme more than a decade ago… back when she struck up an online flirtation with someone she thought was a man … who ended up being a woman.

The ordeal ultimately put a strain on her relationship Kody, who accused Meri of cheating on her at the time.

Gesturing dramatically on Season 19 of Sister Wives, Meri Brown discusses the future of what was once a shared marital property. (Image Credit: TLC)

Previously, Meri opened up about the challenges she has faced on the market.

“Dating has been interesting. I’ve been dating, nobody exclusive at this point,” she told Parade in January.

“It’s a little bit weird … I live in a small town that has a very, very, very, very small dating pool. So I need to spread my wings. Go to Vegas or Salt Lake [City]…

“I would love to meet somebody just organically out in public, but I just don’t know how to do that. It’s really hard. I hear people say men don’t talk to women anymore. They don’t, you know?

“So it has to be the woman to take the initiative. And I’m like, I don’t want that. If I have to take the initiative and be [the] boss man, then I’m not interested. The guy needs to do that.”