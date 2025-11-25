Hilary Duff: Exposing Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Mature’ Lyrics?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Hilary Duff pen a whole song about Leonardo DiCaprio?

The beloved singer and Disney alum has shared all sorts of details with fans.

Her comeback single, which you can listen to below, describes an older man with a pattern of dating younger women.

There are several hints, fans believe, that she’s singing about Leo. But what does Hilary herself have to say?

Hilary Duff attends the â€œHow I Met Your Father” fan experience in Los Angeles celebrating the showâ€™s first season finale with cast on March 10, 2022. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Is ‘Mature’ about Leonardo DiCaprio?

“Mature” is Hilary Duff’s comeback single — her first song since her 2015 studio album, “Breathe In. Breathe Out.”

In addition to being a treat for fans (She’s never going to top “Come Clean” or “So Yesterday,” but she doesn’t have to! We’re just grateful for more music!), the lyrics paint an interesting picture.

“Very Leo of you with your Scorpio touch, the song’s lyrics quip.

On the surface, these words refer to astrological identities. But “Leo” is a nickname for Leonardo DiCaprio, and the internet tells us that he falls under the “Scorpio” birthsign.

And no, that is not the only thing that has fans feeling like Hilary is singing about a specific Leo.

“She looks like she could be your daughter,” Hilary sings. “Like me before I got smarter.”

She continues: “When I was flattered to hear you say / You’re so mature for your age.”

These all sounds like references to an older man who likes to date younger women. Not just one — which can be happenstance — but as a pattern of behavior. (Not unlike Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” lyrics in this regard)

Then there is a line about stashing her car at Malibu’s Carbon Beach, where Leonardo just happens to own a home.

If you’re not familiar, the actor is pretty famous for dating young adult women. While two adults dating with an age gap is certainly not inherently predatory, his pattern of dating women under 25 (though the 51-year-old’s current girlfriend is 27!) has rubbed many the wrong way.

Hilary Duff attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Is Hilary Duff actually singing about Leonardo DiCaprio?

As an On Air With Ryan Seacrest guest, Hilary Duff addressed the Leonardo DiCaprio speculation about “Mature.”

“First of all, we’re getting the biggest kick out of the speculations,” she shared with delight.

“It’s honestly, it’s thrilling,” Hilary expressed.

“It’s 100 percent thrilling and the internet is such a funny place,” she affirmed.

Hilary raved: “I’m obsessed with everyone and I’m seeing all the videos.”

Very conspicuously, that is not a confirmation.

Of course, it is also not a denial.

Leonardo DiCaprio is

And, as we alluded when we mentioned how Olivia Rodrigo has a conceptually similar song, there is no shortage of older men who like to date younger women.

Some women who have reflected upon these relationships have explained that these men would prefer to date women who aren’t confident or experienced enough to be equal partners while dating. Which is … not great.

Hilary Duff attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Maybe there’s a more likely explanation, despite her husband’s antics

Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, added fuel to the fire by sharing a meme of Leonardo DiCaprio holding the “Mature” album. (It was an edit)

“You can’t take anything that Matthew posts seriously,” she emphasized during the interview.

“He’s the biggest troll on the planet Earth,” Hilary described her husband. “He will lead everybody down all the roads and have the most fun doing it.”

Hilary emphasized: “So, not confirming, not denying anything here.”

Just for the record, a look at Hilary Duff’s relationship history suggests that she’s probably singing about one of the grown adult men who dated her as a teen. So she’s probably not denying this solely because the speculation is entertaining (and good publicity).

Her album, “Luck…or something” comes out on February 20, 2026.