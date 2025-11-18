Sister Wives Canceled? Christine Brown Drops Cryptic Message

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sister Wives fans suddenly have a cause for concern.

On the November 16 episode of this TLC reality series, Christine Brown and husband David Woolley discussed their financial future.

“So what’s gonna happen down the road when we rely on my income only?” Woolley asked.

“I seriously am up half the night sometimes thinking about [how] I’m just spending too much money,” Christine confessed. “I just know that I am.”

Weird, right?

Why would the couple be relying solely on David’s income? Unless Christine was leaving Sister Wives or the show was being canceled by TLC?

When it came to Christine’s six kids — she shares Aspyn, 30, Mykelti, 29, Paedon, 27, Gwendlyn, 24, Ysabel, 22, and Truley, 15 with ex-husband Kody Brown — she told Woolley that she and Kody used to use a “family account” to fund their education.

“That was like a big deal for Kody, … not [getting into] debt for college,” Christine said in her confessional.

“If I can help take the stress off of them, I don’t see a problem with that, with helping them.”

Christine continued:

“I don’t know what we’re going to do with Truely. She definitely wants to go to college. She’s definitely going to college.

“And I don’t know, things could be very different by then. And if we only have David’s money to go at that point, then we’ll have to talk about that more.”

Another strange comment, right? Christine is clearly thinking ahead, but she doesn’t sound optimistic about her show’s future.

Kody and his former spouses don’t talk. The guy is down to just one spouse. If you stop and think about it, the premise of Sister Wives doesn’t really exist any longer.

After this episode concluded, TikToker Sarah Fraser posted a video speculating that the couple’s conversation could very well indicate the show is ending soon.

From there, fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts and/or predictions.

“All I got from that was eventually it will come to an end, the show,” one person wrote. “We all know it’s true.”

We all know polygamy is awful, too. Even the former sister wives themselves now admit as much.