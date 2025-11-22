Halle Berry Divorced: Her History of Marriage, Explained

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Halle Berry has been married and divorced more than once.

And not all of the A-list bombshell’s significant entanglements have involved marriage.

From her most recent relationship to those before she rose to fame, her love life has seen dramatic highs and lows.

Here’s a rundown of her romantic history, heartbreaks, and where things stand today.

Jury Member Halle Berry attends the 2025 Chopard Universe Dinner at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Before Halle Berry married (or divorced)

From March 1989 until October 1991, Halle Berry dated John Ronan, a dentist in Chicago.

Though the two neither married nor divorced, this was a significant relationship — in part because of the fallout.

Ronan would later sue Berry for $80,000, alleging that these “unpaid loans” had helped to launch her career. The court didn’t buy that.

In the early ’90s, an unidentified abusive boyfriend inflicted such violence on her that she lost 80% of the hearing in her left ear.

Berry has only acknowledged that the assailant was also famous and in the entertainment industry. Ex-boyfriend Christopher Williams has accused Wesley Snipes of being the culprit.

Atlanta Braves baseball player David Justice reacts to the popularity of his wife, actress Halle Berry, and child actor four-year-old Marc John Jefferies at the premiere of the film “Losing Isaiah” 15 March. (Photo Credit: JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

David Justice (1993 – 1997)

In February 1992, Berry saw David Justice — a baseball player — engaging in a sports game on MTV.

When she learned that he, too, was a fan, Berry gave her phone number to a reporter to pass on to Justice.

Just after midnight on January 1, 1993, Berry and Justice married.

Unfortunately, the marriage did not last. The two separated in February 1996, and divorced on June 20, 1997.

Berry stated publicly that she felt deeply depressed. Justice would later claimed that Berry lacked “mothering” energy. This was her first divorce — but not her last.

Actress Halle Berry, wearing Harry Winston jewelry, and husband Eric Benet attends the 75th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on March 23, 2003. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Halle Berry and Eric Benét (2001 – 2005)

Eric Benét is a singer-songwriter. He and Halle Berry began dating in the late ’90s.

After two years together, they married on January 24, 2001.

Unfortunately, in 2002, Benét began going to counseling for “sex addiction.” Though the condition does not exist, this phony diagnosis is sometimes applied when someone cheats but then claims to not be responsible.

Whatever this alleged “treatment” involved, it either didn’t work or came too late.

By October 2003, Berry and Benét had separated. On January 3, 2005, they finalized their divorce.

Actress Halle Berry (R) and model Gabriel Aubry pose at the afterparty for the premiere of DreamWorks’ “Things We Lost in the Fire” at the Egyptian Theater on October 15, 2007. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

She did not marry Gabriel Aubry

Though Berry and French-Canadian model Gabriel Aubry never married, their relationship remains a fixture in many people’s minds.

They began dating in November 2005. In March of 2008, Berry gave birth to their daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry.

In April of 2010, Berry and Aubry revealed that they had broken up months earlier. That was not the end of it, however.

In early 2011, the two locked horns in a bitter and highly publicized custody battle — not necessarily over fitness as parents, but over where they wanted to live and co-parent their daughter.

By late 2012, they had reached an amicable custody agreement. Berry had to pay $16,000 per month in child support to Aubry. All of this came after a physical fight between Aubry and Berry’s new man.

Actors Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry attend the 2011 Jenesse Silver Rose Auction and Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 17, 2011. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez (2013 – 2015)

In March of 2012, Halle Berry confirmed her engagement to French actor Olivier Martinez.

Over a year later, they married in France in July 2013. Three months later, in October, Berry gave birth to their son, Maceo-Robert Martinez.

(It was during their engagement that Martinez and Aubry got into a physical altercation that led to mutual restraining orders and also landed both men in the hospital)

In 2015, after two years of marriage, Berry and Martinez revealed that they were getting divorced.

In December 2016, they finalized their split. It was only in August of 2023, however, that they settled issues regarding child support and custody of their son.

Singer-songwriter Van Hunt walks out onto the ‘Today’ stage in June 2025. (Image Credit: NBC)

As for where things stand today …

Though Halle Berry has been married and divorced more than once, the relationship in most people’s minds involves neither — thus far.

In 2020, she began dating Van Hunt, an American musician.

This romance has played out largely on social media, with memorable (and steamy) Instagram posts.

Though Hunt has proposed, Berry explained that they’re not quite at the right place for an engagement just yet.

She’s not looking to be married or divorced again too hastily. For now, it looks like they’re enjoying life — and each other.