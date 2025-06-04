Halle Berry & Boyfriend Share Bedroom Video: Happy Boning to Us!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Halle Berry knows how to have a good time!

And she’s not too shy to share the NSFW details, either.

In her latest spicy post, the gorgeous actress is giving fans a peek into her bedroom.

She’s having a great time boning — and she wants you to know it.

Halle Berry promotes the upcoming film “Crime 101” at the Amazon MGM Studios presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

A VERY happy Mother’s Day to Halle Berry!

Sunday, May 11 was Mother’s Day. Halle Berry is a mother of two, and it was her time to shine.

Kids might make cards or provide breakfast in bed of varying quality to honor mom.

But a romantic partner has other avenues to celebrate the beloved MILF in their life.

Which is why Berry’s post, in which she cuddles with boyfriend Van Hunt in bed, took a turn for the NSFW.

In the Instagram video, Berry looks delighted and enthusiastic.

It turns out that she and Hunt are not entirely alone in bed.

She raises one hand to reveal that a container of intimacy gel is keeping them company.

The “Let’s Spin” bottle is travel-sized.

As she speaks, Berry reveals that she brought it with her to France.

Halle Berry attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

There was a motive for her sharing this

Unlike when eagle-eyed fans spotted a container of lube in the background of Selena Gomez’s photos, this was very deliberate.

And, as far as Instagram posts go, downright explicit — in that she’s making it clear that she and Hunt are going to spend the rest of her Mother’s Day boning each other.

Why? As you may have guessed, this is Berry’s own product.

The travel-size bottles are new.

Halle Berry attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Obviously, the beloved and famously hot actress knew that her post would garner attention.

Clearly, it did.

Between comments under the post and discussions elsewhere on social media, people are very happy for her. Each person to watch the video is one more person seeing the product.

Many of whom will at least consider buying it.

Halle Berry talks about Respin and her personal wellness journey at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit 2024 at Ritz Carlton on October 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit)

When did she get with Van Hunt?

Back in 2020, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Halle Berry and Van Hunt first connected. Initially, they were chatting virtually. Then, they began dating.

In the years since, the two have become virtually inseparable.

They have not limited their displays of affection to social media — or product placement. They’ve also attended major awards shows as a couple.

But, clearly, they’re still very much enjoying each other in private. Good for her.