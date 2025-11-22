Jellybean Johnson Cause of Death: The Time Drummer Was 69

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have sad news to report from the world of music today:

Jellybean Johnson, the drummer for the beloved soul and R&B band Morris Day and The Time, has passed away at the age of 69.

News of Johnson’s passing comes courtesy of fellow musician and collaborator Sheila E.

Morris Day, Jellybean Johnson and Jerome Benton of The Original 7 performs during the 2011 Soul Train Awards at The Fox Theatre on November 17, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Pop icon pays tribute to fellow Prince protege

“With a heavy heart, my dear friend Jellybean passed away a couple of hours ago,” the singer wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

“We are devastated by this news. I’m praying for his family and all the kids. He was a kind human being, extremely talented and funny,” she continued, adding:

“He had a great sense of humor and [was] an awesome guitar player. Yesterday was your birthday, I forgot to call you and I’m so sorry. I love u Bean. Rest in peace and power.”

Jellybean — whose real name was Garry George Johnson — reportedly died unexpectedly. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

An iconic career behind the kit

Born November 19, 1956 in Chicago, Johnson made the acquaintance of Prince early in his career.

In 1981, the music legend recruited Johnson to be part of the funk rock band The Time as part of his deal with Warner Bros. to produce other artists.

In 1985, he and The Time delivered a memorable performance in Prince’s wildly popular film Purple Rain.

In addition to his work with The Time, Johnson played the drums for such major acts as Patti LaBelle, Human League, New Edition, Cherrelle, and Alexander O’Neal.

He also worked as a producer, helping to engineer such hits as Janet Jackson’s 1990 number one single “Black Cat.”

In 2008, Johnson performed with Rihanna at the Grammy Awards.

He dedicated his later years to projects such music-related humanitarian projects as the Minneapolis Sound Museum and the Jellybean Johnson Experience, in which he performed with gifted up-and-comers.

Our thoughts go out to Jellybean Johnson’s loved ones during this difficult time.