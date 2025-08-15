Halle Berry Shades Ex-Husband David Justice After He Said Her Lack of …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Halle Berry is celebrating her birthweek!

She is also clearly shading her ex-husband.

Recently, David Justice decided to (once again) go full clown about Berry, attacking her qualities as a homemaker.

Berry is clapping back while reminding everyone that she’s too hot and too happy to bother with his whining.

Jury Member Halle Berry attends the 2025 Chopard Universe Dinner at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Halle Berry is 59 and gorgeous

On Thursday, August 14, the legendary Halle Berry celebrated turning 59 years old.

Does she look 59? No. But then, she doesn’t look 49, either.

Part of that is how far skincare and overall wellness have come since the days of deliberate sunburn and omnipresent cigarette smoke. But it’s also all her.

You can see her signature gorgeousness for yourself in her Instagram birthday post. She showcases, among other things, her incomparable bikini body.

Her photos show off boyfriend Van Hunt, a tropical vacation, and what appears to be a birthday card from her two children.

However, it was her caption that truly raised people’s eyebrows — and brought a delighted smile to many faces.

“Phew!” Berry began. “Cooking, cleaning, and mothering.” If you know, you know. And if you don’t know, you’re about to.

For her 59th birthday, Halle Berry used her Instagram caption to shade her ex-husband. (Image Credit: Instagram)

What did David Justice say about Halle Berry?

Earlier this week, just before Halle Berry celebrated her birthday, ex-husband David Justice decided to put his foot in his mouth. (And that’s the polite way of phrasing it)

She and the sports player had married January 1, 1993. By February of 1996, they had separated.

Appearing as a guest on the All The Smoke podcast, he basically admitted that Berry wasn’t a homemaker like his mom had been, which is why their marriage didn’t work out for him.

That is … bleak. It is also sort of embarrassing for him.

“I’m looking at my mom,” Justice confessed. “And I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know?”

He continued: “Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’ At that time, as a young guy — she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly.”

To his credit, Justice did acknowledge that he was inexperienced in relationships.

He also admitted that they “probably could have made it” if he “[had known] about therapy.”

David Justice attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

To be fair, David Justice may have done a good thing by sharing this

At best, David Justice’s words serve as an admission of why his marriage to one of the most beautiful, successful women on the planet fizzled out before she was a household name.

Additionally, it could serve as a warning to young men who have weird, sexist expectations of relationships because they themselves grew up in households where gender roles were treated as real expectations.

But Halle Berry has every right to bristle at that characterization of her.

Especially since she very likely would not be where she is today if she’d spent the 1990s doing dishes.

Don’t marry someone to do your dishes. It’s not fun. That’s not what partners are for. You may be thinking of a “servant.”