Kandi Burruss DIVORCE: Reality Star Splits from Todd Tucker!

It’s all over for Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.

To the surprise of many, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker have called it quits after 11 years of marriage.

“After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce. This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” Burruss said in a statement on November 21.

“I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family.”

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend “Sunset BLVD” Broadway Opening Night at St James Theater on October 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

The 49-year-old shares 9-year-old son Ace and 5-year-old daughter Blaze with Todd, who is 52 years old.

The estranged spouses met while filming the fourth season of the aforementioned franchise in 2011 and then exchanged vows in April 2014, blending their families at the time… which included Kandi’s daughter Riley, 23, with ex Russell Spencer; and Todd’s daughter Kaela, 29, with ex Keema Parker.

Aside from helping to anchor The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the exes also gave fans an inside look at their lives on the 2022 spinoff Bravo series Kandi & The Gang.

(People Magazine broke the news of this impending divorce.)

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend the Atlanta screening of “The Wild Robot” presented in partnership with Elizabeth and Minnie Publishing featuring Lupita Nyong’o at Fernbank Museum of Natural History on September 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Burruss, who left the Bravo series in early 2024, told People in October 2022 that the secret to their happy union was “just great communication and having fun together,” adding about three years ago:

“We have a real understanding of each other.”

This may still be the case.

We cannot say for certain what has brought this relationship to an end.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend the Theatre Communications Group 2024 Gala : “Our Stories” at Edison Ballroom on March 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

It’s worth noting that Kandi dropped “Tucker” from her name on Instagram, a fact that did not go unnoticed on social media, while did NOT join her for BravoCon 2025.

However, KBurrussandi still gave a shoutout to her estranged husband while accepting the Wifetime Achievement Award at the event.

“To Todd,” she began during her speech. “Thank you for surviving the blogs, the shade, the rumors, the lies, the truth, the almost fights, the actual fights, the reunions. You earned this award, too.”

We wish both halves of this now-former couple nothing but the best moving forward.