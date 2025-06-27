Halle Berry ‘Suffers’ Jaw-Dropping Bikini Wardrobe Malfunction

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Halle Berry suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

That didn’t stop her from sharing the video. And fans are not suffering as a result.

In her latest NSFW video, the gorgeous actress starts off wearing a skimpy bikini.

Then, she’s abruptly wearing considerably less. Take a look:

Jury Member Halle Berry attends the 2025 Chopard Universe Dinner at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Ariport Mandelieu on May 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

How in the world is Halle Berry 58?

On Thursday, June 26, the incomparable Halle Berry took to Instagram to share a video.

Wearing a jaw-dropping white bikini, she was enjoying a new song.

Her boyfriend, Van Hunt, is the artist behind “Prelims (mind and meat).” And, after this, a lot more people are hearing it.

In the video, which Berry herself posted to social media, she dances around in the two-piece.

Her luxurious accommodations overlook the Swiss mountains.

She is truly living the life.

Speaking of people who are enjoying themselves, her boyfriend is filming her as she enjoys his music.

Jury Member Halle Berry attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2025. (Photo Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Then, ‘disaster’ strikes

Halle Berry is walking perpendicular to the camera when her bikini bottoms, which were barely there to begin with, give way.

The portion of the swimsuit comes undone, falling to her knees.

The actress doesn’t miss a beat, pulling up her bikini bottoms and darting out of the camera’s view.

Jury Member Halle Berry attends the photocall for the Chopard Trophy at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Carlton Beach on May 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

During this, we hear Van Hunt laughing loudly. He also announces: “I’m still filming!”

The gorgeous actress captioned:

“When your man’s music is so good you just can’t help yourself!”

She plugged: “Check out @vanhunt new EP A Heart Full Of Questions streaming on all platforms.”

Jury Member Halle Berry attends L’Oreal Paris dinner in honor of women in cinema on May 14, 2025. (Photo Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for L’Oreal)

Is Halle Berry a marketing genius?

Some wardrobe malfunctions like this are humiliating.

They can be career-damaging in our backwards and prudish society. At times, they can even feel like a violation.

But Berry published this herself. That is very different.

We don’t know if she planned to let her bikini bottoms run free. But she certainly got more attention for her boyfriend’s EP. She’s very good at this.