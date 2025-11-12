Diddy Enters Rehab, Hopes to Knock Time Off Prison Sentence

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As previously reported, Diddy is scheduled to be released from federal prison on May 8, 2028.

To those who think he should be stuck behind bars for a whole lot longer — due to the disgusting way he treated many women during so-called “Freak Offs” that seemingly involved violence, sexual coercion and illicit drug use — we have some bad news for you:

The rapper might get out even earlier than this.

Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Earlier this week, Diddy spokesman Juda Engelmayer said that Diddy is participating in a drug rehabilitation program while serving his current sentence.

“Mr. Combs is an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start,” Engelmayer said. “He is fully engaged in his work, focused on growth, and committed to positive change.”

This could be true, we suppose.

It does seem worth noting that completing such a rehab program could mean an earlier release, as well, although Diddy would still face five years of supervision… as well as drug testing and mental health meetings prescribed under his sentence, which he’s appealing.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of more than 11 years this fall.

The disgraced mogul was sentenced instead on October 3 to 50 months in prison following his conviction on two counts of transporting people for prostitution — and he received credit for 14 months of time served prior to sentencing.

New York Mayor Eric Adams presents Sean “Diddy” Combs with the keys to the city in Times Square on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Just a week ago, there was chatter that Diddy has been caught drinking behind bars, a violation that could actually tack time on to his sentence.

We’ve since learned that the artist is working as a chaplain’s assistant, which is considered one of the more desirable assignments at his new Fort Dix home.

A former prison commissioner told CBS News the tasks vary, but typically inmates maintain the chaplain’s religious library, clean their office and help with some record-keeping.

Engelmayer told this same outlet that Diddy “works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding.”

Honoree Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

During his trial, Combs’ lawyers referred to his drug use as a primary driver of his infamous “freak-offs.”

In a letter to the judge before sentencing, Combs blamed drugs and excess for his actions and said he was “now sober for the first time in 25 years,” adding that he had been trying his best “to deal with my drug abuse and anger issues” and stating:

“Prison will change you or kill you — I choose to live.”

President Donald Trump, for his part, may choose to commute Diddy’s sentence.

Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

During aforementioned trial, ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura testified that Diddy used violence to force her into participating in these freak-offs; drug-fueled sex parties with sex workers he hired.

Afterward, she testified, she felt “disgusted” and “humiliated.”

At Combs’ sentencing, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian said the star “abused the power and control with women you professed to love.”

“You abused them physically, emotionally and psychologically,” he also said.