Mynie Steffens Cause of Death: TV Chef, 43, Killed In Bizarre Accident

We have tragic news to report from the world of television this week:

Mynie Steffens, a beloved TV chef and social media personality, has been killed in an accident.

She was just 43 years old.

Mynie Steffens has passed away following a tragic accident. (YouTube)

Mynie Steffens died while piloting her helicopter, authorities believe

Details are still scarce, but it seems that Steffens, who was also an amateur helicopter pilot, died when her aircraft became entangled in some power lines near her property.

Investigators believe she was spraying pesticides on a citrus orchard at the time of the accident.

Information about the crash comes courtesy of South Africa’s News of Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division (AIID).

“Information that is at our disposal indicates that the pilot was conducting a pest control operation flight when the helicopter struck power lines and crashed,” the AIID said, according to a press release obtained by People.

“The helicopter itself was substantially damaged due to impact force,” the statement continued.

A life of achievement and service cut short

Steffens was the co-host of the cooking show Speel met Vuur, and she authored a cookbook of the same name.

She started the Speel met Vuur empire with her high school friend Aldi Van der Walt, when they reconnected after not seeing one another for 16 years.

Van der Walt spoke out on the death of her friend this week, calling the accident a “massive shock” and “tragic loss.”

Speaking with the South African media outlet IOL, Van der Walt described Steffens as someone lived life “to the full.”

“She was always full of ideas that had transformed into successful endeavours, and then executing that with success, winning over people as she went along,” Van der Walt explained.

“She could make time for people from every walk of life, and that was her priority.”

Our thoughts go out to Mynie Steffens’ loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.