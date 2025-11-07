Diddy Busted For Drinking In Prison; Will This Change His Release Date?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs blamed his crimes on his substance abuse issues, and they claimed in court that their client was clean and sober.

But it turns out that Diddy might not be the teetotaler that he claims to be, as prison guards reportedly caught him drinking homemade alcohol this week.

Now, Diddy’s release date was originally scheduled for May of 2028.

But that was contingent on good behavior.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Could Diddy wind up serving additional time

Now that he’s been busted for guzzling toilet wine, Diddy might well be forced to serve a bigger chunk of his sentence.

Okay, so it wasn’t actually toilet wine, but a rudimentary booze made of Fanta, sugar, and apples, which takes about two weeks to ferment (according to TMZ).

Probably not as good as the Courvoisier and Dom Perignon, Puff liked to sip in his previous life, but we’re sure it gets the job done.

At the end of the day, it’ll be up to the Board of Prisons if they want to punish Diddy with additional time — but either way, he’s not off to a good start.

Host Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs speaks onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC)

Diddy gives new meaning to ‘Bad Boy for life’

It seems insane that a man in his late fifties with a family waiting on the outside would so recklessly flout the rules so soon into his sentence.

It’s even crazier when you consider that Diddy narrowly avoided a life sentence, and he tearfully told the world that his repugnant behavior was all because of booze and drugs.

“The old me died in jail, and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you — I choose to live,” the disgraced mogul famously said in court.

Prison life is notoriously miserable, but like everything else in the world, it’s much easier if you’re filthy rich.

Even after his legal fees and professional fall from grace, Diddy still has the sort of cash where he can easily purchase protection for himself.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

And it’s not as though Diddy is lacking for celebrity company behind bars.

Diddy has already been spotted chatting up former NBA player Sebastian Telfair, who’s doing three months for violating the terms of his supervised release after being convicted in a healthcare fraud case.

In other words, Diddy has pretty decent conditions for his relatively light sentence — so why would he risk it all for a few sips of homemade hooch?

Well, you have to consider that Diddy is banking on a full presidential pardon from Donald Trump. Insiders say he’s telling fellow inmates that he won’t be stuck in his new home for very long.

Of course, the former record exec might want to hold off on counting his chickens before they’ve hatched.

After all, Joe Exotic has been waiting on a pardon since Trump’s first term in the White House!