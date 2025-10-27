Diddy Release Date Confirmed: When Will the Rapper Go Free?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you may have already heard, Diddy is a gross and disgusting human being who has been sentenced to four years behind bars.

The determination was handed down back in July… after Diddy was convicted on charges of transporting prostitutes across state lines (although he acquitted on more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges).

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, meanwhile, we now know the date on which the artist will be released from federal prison.

Depressing drum roll, please…

Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Diddy is scheduled to be released on May 8, 2028.

He is currently incarcerated at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, but may be moved to a different location to serve out the remainder of his sentence.

Diddy has been held at this facility since he was arrested in September 2024 on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

The extremely polarizing celebrity pleaded not guilty to all charges and has continually denied the allegations against him.

The judge in this case has also ordered Diddy, who is subject to five years of supervised release, to pay a $500,000 fine.

New York Mayor Eric Adams presents Sean “Diddy” Combs with the keys to the city in Times Square on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Throughout his sex trafficking trial, Diddy’s lawyers argued that their client’s highly-orchestrated sex acts and parties — referred to as “freak offs” and “hotel nights” by his exes Cassie Ventura and a woman who went by Jane Doe during her testimony — were consensual.

“Mr. Combs, at most, paid to engage in voyeurism as part of a ‘swingers’ lifestyle. That does not constitute ‘prostitution’ under a properly limited definition of the statutory term,” his attorneys stated in a legal filing this summer, for example.

“Even if ‘prostitution’ includes a defendant who pays to observe two other people have sex with each other, the evidence was insufficient to show that Mr. Combs had any such intent.

“The proof at trial showed that he typically hired the services of male escorts or dancers advertised openly through lawful businesses [and] that the men were paid for their time, and that they enjoyed the activities and had friendships with Ms. Ventura and Jane and were not merely traveling to have sex for money.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Days before Diddy’s October 3 sentencing, his lawyers asked the judge to give him a 14-month sentence followed by a supervised release with mandatory drug treatment, individual therapy and group therapy.

The attorneys alleged that Diddy “has been adequately punished by serving 13 months in the terrible conditions” at MDC.

The supposed conditions include “constant suicide watch,” as well as “limited access to clean water” and “lack of access to healthy, or edible, food.”

Of course, this whole sentencing thing and release date news may end up moot if President Trump actually goes ahead and pardons Diddy.

Would anyone be shocked if this happened?