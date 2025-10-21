Donald Trump May Commute Diddy’s Sentence This Week

Reading Time: 4 minutes

This week, Donald Trump is considering letting Diddy out of prison early.

Though the disgraced rapper managed to avoid a conviction on the more serious charges, he is serving a four year prison sentence.

On the heels of other controversial uses of executive clemency, Diddy could be next.

Trump could commute the notorious criminal as early as this week.

Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 07, 2023. (Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Trump is considering a Diddy commutation

Once you’ve commuted the sentence of a disgraced former Congressman and granted a notorious sex trafficker a cushy new situation after she claimed that you’re innocent,

George Santos and Ghislaine Maxwell and the Chrisleys and the mob who attacked America on January 6 may soon have company.

According to a report by TMZ. Donald Trump is considering Diddy’s sentence — and may commute it.

A pardon essentially overrules a conviction, allowing a person to go free. Commutation, another aspect of executive clemency, substitutes a lesser sentence while the conviction remains in place.

The report, citing a high-ranking White House official as a source, says that Trump could end up commuting the sentence as early as this week.

Donald Trump speaks to members of the press on October 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

TMZ‘s source says that Trump is “vacillating” on a commutation.

(Trump is infamously a bobblehead — a sort of people-pleaser who parrots the talking points and passions of whoever was nice to him most recently)

Some in the White House have urged Trump to not intercede on Diddy’s behalf.

They might not care about justice, but they do care about whatever is left of the image of the current White House.

The source noted that, obviously, “Trump will do what he wants.” Haunting words, as always.

Rapper Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

This is what the rapper has been wanting since his conviction

At this point, Diddy has served 13 months of his 50-month sentence.

There is already a chance that he could get out of prison in as little as two years. Our justice system’s flaws are substantial.

Trump could conceivably commute Diddy’s sentence this week. If he does, that could mean that the rapper leaves prison within hours.

That is how it worked for Santos on Friday, October 17. Santos had shared his misery from prison, Marjorie Taylor Greene had lobbied on his behalf, and he went home.

Diddy has been hoping for the same clemency from the White House.

Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with President of Argentina Javier Milei in the Cabinet Room at the White House on October 14, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

From almost the very moment that the court sentenced Diddy in early October, his legal team angled for a pardon — or, at least, a commutation.

Apparently, his attorneys reached out to a high-ranking White House official.

The official, who apparently has some influence with Trump, seems to have conveyed the message.

After all, Trump — a man who infamously lacked a filter even before his behavior prompted questions of cognitive decline — publicly shared that he was aware of the rapper’s hopes.

For now, a commutation is merely “on the table,” TMZ reports, rather than a sure thing. As America’s allies are keenly aware, there are few sure things with Trump.

You need to see this… Just so we’re all clear on the gravity and historical significance of what Trump has done to the East Wing of the People’s House.



[image or embed] — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) October 21, 2025 at 6:27 AM

Does Trump even care about what his own supporters think anymore?

As present, Donald Trump has begun construction of his absurd, hideous ballroom by ripping out the east wing of the White House.

The $250 million vanity project is not exactly winning people over. And the visual gutting of the structure seems like heavy-handed symbolism of the plight of our nation.

However, it often seems like Trump has stopped caring about how the American people perceive him.

Perhaps there is cognitive decline at play. Maybe he knows that damning Epstein evidence will inevitably sway public opinion.

Whatever the reason, he’s sharing genAI videos of dropping feces onto the American people, he’s physically defacing the White House, and he’s obstructing the release of the Epstein Files.

After all of that, Trump commuting Diddy’s sentence would be like a drop in the bucket. So, like everything from trade deals to food prices, the rapper’s prison stay will be subject to the whims of a madman.