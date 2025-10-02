Maggie Baugh: Everything We Know About Keith Urban’s Rumored New Girlfriend

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Keith Urban hooking up with his guitar player, Maggie Baugh? Here’s what we know:

While Keith’s split from Nicole Kidman came as an unpleasant shock to most of us, at least one person — aside from Nicole and Keith themselves — might have been overjoyed by the news.

As we previously reported, Keith appears to be dating someone new.

And fans are convinced that he’s mad about Maggie.

Singer & songwriter Maggie Baugh is seen backstage at 3rd & Lindsley on February 02, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The ‘evidence’ of a Maggie Baugh-Keith Urban romance

Usually, rumors of this kind are completely unfounded, and outsiders are just grasping at straws to try and figure out why two attractive A-listers would end a 19-year marriage.

But in the case of Keith and Maggie there are some compelling clues to suggest that they’re hooking up.

For starters, sources tell the Daily Mail that Keith’s new flame is a “younger woman in the music industry,” which would certainly describe Ms. Baugh (he’s 57; she’s 25).

On top of that, the young guitarist recently posted a video in which Keith changes lyrics about Nicole to lyrics about Maggie.

US musician Keith Urban and his wife US-Australian actress Nicole Kidman attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Then there’s the fact that Keith appears to have turned and pointed to Maggie while belting out the line “I was born to love you” during a performance in Vegas in April.

According to TMZ, Keith pointed at her again, later in the performance, and sang, “Maggie, I’ll be your fighter.”

The situation has led to some very harsh and very unfair criticism of Maggie on social media.

According to the Daily Beast, Baugh’s social media pages have been littered with comments like “Nicole deserves better,” “I stand with Nicole,” and “Maggie Baugh is a homewrecking tramp whose music I’ll never support. Good to know!”

Musical Artist Maggie Baugh performs during Randi Rahm Fall Evolution presented by the TJ Martel Foundation at Empire Hotel on March 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Randi Rahm)

Needless to say, if Maggie and Keith are in a relationship, it’s the much older married boss who’s to blame, not the 25-year-old employee.

What do we know about Maggie Baugh?

In addition to her work as a touring guitarist with Keith’s band, Maggie is a singer-songwriter in her own right.

She has about 41,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, which is a far cry from Keith’s seven million — but that number is sure to skyrocket in the wake of her newfound notoriety.

This is probably is not the way that Maggie had hoped to gain fame.

But if she’s gonna have strangers harassing her online, at least the silver lining is that more people are likely to discover her music.

We should note that neither Keith nor Maggie has spoken publicly on this issue, so we don’t know if they’re actually hooking up.

But clearly, social media users have already made up their minds.