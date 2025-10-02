Christina Haack Recalls Josh Hall Meltdown Before Engagement: ‘Red Flag Number …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Christina Haack recalls the “number one” red flag with ex-husband Josh Hall.

Viewers witnessed some of their conflict on The Flip Off — before Josh left the series.

One story that “no one” has heard before involves the first proposal.

Christina said no, and Josh’s reaction should have ended their relationship then and there.

During the fifth episode of ‘The Flip Off,’ Christina Haack faces off with her competition. (Image Credit: HGTV)

On Wednesday, October 1, Christina Haack spoke to People about the first time that Josh Hall proposed.

It didn’t go well — and not because she didn’t say “yes” at the time.

According to Christina, Josh “threw the ring in the pool.” Yikes!

After describing the alarming display of emotional immaturity that should be disqualifying to any potential partner, she admitted that it was a warning sign.

“That was probably red flag number one,” Christina admitted.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever heard that story before,” she added. “Sorry. It’s true.”

Outdoors, Christina Haack smiles despite the spirit of competition on ‘The Flip Off’ Season 1, Episode 5. (Image Credit: HGTV)

“We weren’t getting along super great even then, off and on,” Christina Haack recalled.

“When things were good, they were good,” she shared.

“But it just felt like I wasn’t quite ready.”

Christina explained: “And so I just said, ‘This is not the right time.’”

A rep for Josh Hall told Page Six that the anecdote about his first proposal is a fabrication.

“Josh has no clue what Christina is talking about, but this isn’t the first time she’s been an unreliable narrator,” the rep claimed.

“The divorce is finalized. Josh has moved on,” the rep continued.

“He’s confused why she is still talking about him.”

Josh Hall appears in this sneak peek clip of The Flip Off, though it seems to show the final moments of his marriage. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Truth be told, Christina Haack probably missed some red flags before that proposal. That one, she noticed — but ultimately ignored.

She and Josh Hall ended up becoming engaged six months after that, in September of 2021. Eight months later, in April 2022, they wed in secret.

They began their bitter divorce in July of last year. Now, it’s over — but Christina continues to process all that she went through.

That is an important part of healing. And, hopefully, of not repeating past mistakes.