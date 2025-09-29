Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: Wow! It’s Over After 20 Years!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We’ve got a sad shocker out of Hollywood:

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have broken up after two decades as a couple and 19 years as husband and wife.

Neither the actress nor the musician has commented on the split just yet, but multiple insiders have confirmed the unfortunate news… with E! News stating that the parents of Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret have been living apart “since the beginning of summer.”

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on January 10, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (GETTY)

A source tells People Magazine, meanwhile, that “really hasn’t been a secret” how the Oscar-winner and the country artist have “been living separately for a while now.”

“People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable,” this source relayed to the aforementioned outlet.

Kidman and Urban started dating in 2005 and exchanged vows in 2006.

Two months before their split was revealed the the public, E! discovered that Kidman had put in an application to become a resident of Portugal.

It seems worth noting at this point that Urban was not listed on the form. However, someone with knowledge of the situation claimed back then that his absence was simply due to scheduling conflicts.

Nicole Kidman and Singer Keith Urban look on during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group D match between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis at GEODIS Park on June 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Although both Kidman and Urban have been wildly successful in their respective industries, the two have not talked much about their marriage in the press.

Kidman, though, opened up about their partnership in an interview for the September 2021 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, telling the magazine:

“We’re always working through stuff, but it’s very much love-based, so there’s an enormous amount of give and take. I want him to have the best life he can have, and he responds the same way.”

The celebrities were last photographed together in June at a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game in Nashville.

That same month, Kidman celebrated the couple’s 19th wedding anniversary with a lovely Instagram photo.

Nicole Kddman and Keith Urban arrive at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Prior to dating and then marrying Urban, Kidman was the wife of Tom Cruise; the two divorced in 2001.

“I was young. I think I offered it up?” she also told Harper Bazaar four years ago.

“Maybe I’ve gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I’m always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way. I’m wary at times, and I’ve been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shutdown approach. My husband, Keith, says that when he met me, he said, ‘How’s your heart?’ And I apparently responded, ‘Open.’”

We hope this remains the case going forward.

The actress and the singer are coming off busy summers… with Kidman recently wrapped filming Practical Magic 2 in London…. and Urban off on his High and Alive World Tour. He is next scheduled to play on October 2 in Hershey, Pennsylvania.