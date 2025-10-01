Keith Urban Alters Song Lyrics in ‘Maggie’ Tribute Amidst Nicole Kidman …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Keith Urban is singing about “Maggie.” Who is she to him?

It was stunning to learn that he and Nicole Kidman have split after about two decades together.

Before the proverbial ink cooled on the news, the world heard that Urban is already dating.

On stage, he’s changing his own lyrics to name-drop another woman.

Keith Urban performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Why is Keith Urban singing about Maggie? Who is she?

During a recent performance, Keith Urban added the name “Maggie” while altering lyrics to “The Fighter.”

“The Fighter,” a song which features Carrie Underwood, normally contains the words:

“When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter.

If you listen to the song, perhaps you can pick up on the alterations.

“When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player,” Keith Urban sings in this recent performance.

As you may have noticed, the person sharing this clip was a rising Country star who is also Urban’s utility player.

Maggie Baugh shared some bashful, overwhelmed emojis to Instagram alongside the video, writing:

“Did he just say that?”

Keith Urban attends SiriusXM The Highway’s Music Row Happy Hour: CMA Fest Edition At Chief’s In Nashville at Chief’s on June 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

This lyrics change came before the separation news

We should note that Baugh shared this post on Saturday, September 26.

This was before news broke of Urban and Kidman’s broke.

On Monday, September 29, the world learned that the pair had separated after 19 years of marriage.

This came as a shock to many.

On Tuesday, September 30, Kidman took the next step and filed to divorce Urban.

Interestingly, she listed their date of separation as the date of the filing.

Reports have suggested that the relationship has been effectively over for months.

But it seems that the separation is still extremely fresh.

Keith Urban, winner of the Triple Crown Award, poses in the press room during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 8, 2025. (Photo Credit: Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Rumors are circulating, but they’re only rumors

Keith Urban and Maggie Baugh toured together this summer. Now that we are in the first weeks of autumn, some on social media are speculating about what transpired.

However, we should emphasize that throwing around accusations about the musician seems inappropriate.

Even Kidman’s divorce filing did not accuse Urban of impropriety. And ugly rumors could tank a promising music star’s career.

We don’t know how Urban managed to fumble the AMC meme queen. Perhaps, in time, we’ll all find out.