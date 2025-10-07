Blake Lively Gets Shout-Out from Travis Kelce: Are Things Good With Taylor Swift Now? …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Blake Lively back to being buddies with Taylor Swift?

It seems to be very complicated.

Though speculation arose that Taylor’s “CANCELLED!” lyrics might refer to her actress friend, the latest buzz comes from Travis Kelce.

He gave Blake a shout-out as “our friend.” But there’s a twist that further complicates things.

Is Blake Lively back in Taylor Swift’s good graces? Was there ever a real issue?

Less than two months after Taylor Swift’s appearance on Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights Film Club listeners are getting a major surprise.

Podcast fans listened to Travis and Jason Kelce gushing over The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

Most of us know Blake Lively from Gossip Girl.

But the 2005 coming-of-age comedy-drama was her actual breakout role.

The Kelce brothers gushed over Blake’s role in the film during the episode — even if they ribbed on her running form.

Specifically, the guys referred to Blake as their “friend” during the podcast episode.

Travis called the film relatable.

Jason very accurately described Blake as tall, strong, bold, and beautiful.

Additionally, Travis’ big bro tossed an “I love you” Blake’s way. We’re sure that Jason’s wife Kylie Kelce isn’t fuming in jealousy.

That certainly sounds like a ringing endorsement of Blake — and a sign that things are better than reports have made them out to be with Taylor.

There is one important detail about this podcast episode

As we mentioned, there is a complex twist that could potentially derail the perceived olive branch towards Blake Lively.

As it turns out, this episode of New Heights Film Club is not new.

It is a re-upload that first aired in 2024.

In March, the brothers re-uploaded the episode — for members only.

Only now, in October, is the episode becoming public. Which definitely throws a wrench into the premature “reconciliation” celebrations on social media.

That said, the comments are filled with people expressing certainty that the timing of this video is not a coincidence.

Taylor Swift does not have to sit for a deposition, which is great given that Justin Baldoni like to show up for depositions without notice.

Some believe that Taylor approved this.

And some of those believe that the timing of this release (about 7 months after members got access to the video) comes only after the window for Taylor to be at risk of deposition.

What do fans think? Well, that depends who counts as a ‘fan’

Interestingly, some very like-minded commenters are putting Taylor Swift on blast for seeming to support Blake Lively.

A lot of these commenters, we cannot help but notice, have YouTube usernames that include a string of numbers. Which could mean nothing.

Though many people have since reviewed the evidence, a lot of people never revisited things after falling for the smear campaign against Blake Lively in 2024.

So these comments could all be from real people, believe it or not.

Anyway, it would be nice if this really is Taylor signaling her support for Blake. She, of all people, knows what it’s like to have people turn on you because a couple of influential people want to bury you.

It would also be nice if Taylor would just, you know, use her words to say things. Not everything has to be The Da Vinci Code. Use your words.