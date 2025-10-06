Taylor Swift Gushes Over “Passionate” Connection to Travis Kelce

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Based on the new Taylor Swift track “Wood,” it’s rather clear at this point that the singer has a strong physical connection to fiance Travis Kelce.

If you aren’t sure what that reference means, please go ahead and Google the lyrics to this song.

Go ahead. Maybe shield your child’s eyes. We’ll wait…

Taylor Swift speaks onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Based on a brand new interview on via BBC Radio 2’s The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, though, we can now firmly state that Swift and Kelce have a powerful bond outside of the bedroom as well.

“I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music,” Swift said during this interview.

“That’s the coolest thing about Travis, like he is so passionate about what he does, that me being passionate about what I do, it connects us.”

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce after his team beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

On “The Life of a Showgirl,” Swift gushes over Kelce (in subtle and not-so-subtle) ways at various points across a number of songs.

In this latest case, meanwhile, she goes into detail about how supportive she and Kelce try to be of the other’s career.

“There’s no point in time where he’s gonna be like, ‘I’m really upset that you’re still making the music,’” the artist emphasized of her soulmate, adding of what she and Kelce have in common:

“We both, as a living, as a job, as a passion, perform for three and a half hours in NFL stadiums.

“We both do three and a half hour shows to entertain people for three and a half hours in NFL stadiums. When I’m in those stadiums, it’s a dressing room, but when he’s in those exact same stadiums, it’s a locker room.”

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In the single “Opalite,” some believe Swift is taking shots at Kelce’s ex.

She remained positive throughout this sit-down, however.

“The longer I’m alive, the smaller the list is of things that really matter,” she explained. “And the things that do matter, it’s my family. It’s my relationship. It’s my friends. It’s my art. It’s baking. Genuinely, it’s my cats.”

Swift said the list is “things that I’m so happy to have in my life that it’s a very small amount and everything that is noise like you deal with it just like anything else” and also:

“Lfe is always chaotic … I do think that like one thing I love about having been alive longer than I had been before … you hopefully learn to sort of filter out what matters really.

“I’m a little bit more able to sort of sense what’s a real like emergency and what’s a real reason to be very upset.”