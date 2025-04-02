Kylie & Jason Kelce Welcome Baby #4, Reveal Adorable Name!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Congratulations are in order for one of the sports world’s most beloved couples!

Kylie and Jason Kelce revealed on Tuesday that they have welcomed their fourth child.

The couple shared the news with fans in an ecstatic Instagram post:

Kylie and Jason share their joy with the world

“Whoop, there she is!” Kylie captioned the carousel of photos above, adding, “Finnley ‘Finn’ Anne Kelce.”

Yes, Kylie and Jason are now parents to four girls.

Which means that Travis Kelce (and possibly Taylor Swift soon?) is an uncle to four nieces.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of “Kelce” on September 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video)

A very public pregnancy

As you may have heard, Kylie is now one of the most popular podcasters in the world.

And over the past few months she’s been offering candid updates about her pregnancy and her growing family.

“When I tell you that (eldest daughter) Benny feels deeply and personally victimized by the fact that we chose to give her another sibling, I mean that with my whole chest,” the “Not Gonna Lie” host shared in December. “So, we are about to ruin her day.”

During a March 2025 episode of her ‘Not Gonna Lie’ podcast, Kylie Kelce had choice words for trolls who shame pregnant folks for their delivery plans. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Ahead of Kylie’s most recent pregnancy, Jason was equally candid, telling People that he didn’t know if he and Kylie would have more kids, and the decision was ultimately up to her.

“It’s not my decision. We’ve talked about, before having kids, having certain numbers but I think whatever Kylie’s comfortable with,” Jason explained.

“We’ll figure it out,” he added.

As for whether or not there are more Kelces on the way — well, Kylie isn’t closing that door just yet.

Kylie Kelce attends 2023 Night of Too Many Stars benefiting NEXT for AUTISM at Beacon Theatre on December 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“Jason was always like, ‘I’ll do whatever you wanna do,’” she shared on her podcast last year. “I was always in the camp of I wanted four with room for one pleasant surprise.”

Little Finnley joins older sisters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2.

Obviously, it would be awesome if Jason and Kelce decided to welcome a fifth. But they might choose to close up shop after finding out what life is like with four very young kids in the house!

Our sincere congrats go out to Kylie and Jason on this most joyous of occasions!