Justin Baldoni Makes Surprise Appearance at Blake Lively Deposition

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Blake Lively is in New York today for a deposition as part of her ongoing legal battle against Justin Baldoni.

According to TMZ, the actress was met with an unexpected — and probably unwelcome — surprise as Baldoni himself reportedly made an appearance in her lawyer’s office.

Baldoni’s presence likely created quite a stir, as Lively and her legal team went to great lengths to ensure the best possible environment for today’s deposition.

Justin Baldoni attends “The Boys In The Boat” New York Screening at Museum of Modern Art on December 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

And a surprise cameo from the man whom Blake is suing for sexual harassment certainly was not part of the plan.

Blake Lively’s deposition becomes scene of unexpected tension

Lively’s team scored a major win earlier this month when the judge in her case agreed to allow the deposition to take place at her lawyer’s office.

Attorneys for Baldoni were furious, claiming that the locale gave Team Lively an unfair advantage.

“Although Lively’s foot-stomping and use of her celebrity status may have enabled her to seize control of the film, which is the crux of this dispute, her counsel’s tantrum has no place in this Court,” they said at the time, according to Page Six.

Blake Lively attends the “It Ends With Us” UK Gala Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Lively’s legal team dismissed the objections, insisting that the location request was an effort to ensure their client’s comfort and had nothing to do with gaining a legal advantage.

Blake will testify in open court, her lawyers insist

Lawyers for Blake have long maintained that their client will happily testify in open court and has every intention of doing so.

“The ultimate moment for a plaintiff’s story to be told is at trial,” attorney Mike Gottlieb told People in May.

“We expect that to be the case here [with Lively]. So we would, of course, expect her to be a witness at her trial. Of course she’s going to testify.”

US actress Blake Lively attends the New York special screening of “Another Simple Favor” at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York on April 27, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

This led to a shocking remark by Baldoni attorney Bryan Freedman, which may have influenced the judge’s decision to allow Blake to be disposed in her lawyer’s office.

“Since Ms. Lively is open to testifying, let’s make it count. Hold the deposition at MSG, sell tickets or stream it, and donate every dollar to organizations helping victims of domestic abuse,” Freedman said.

“Lively will make arrangements for opposing counsel to have a dedicated computer and the ability to print and copy documents in the space chosen by Lively,” the judge said in response to concerns from Baldoni’s team.

Perhaps Justin’s appearance at today’s deposition was part of his effort to ensure that the proceedings complied with all regulations.

Or perhaps he intended to unsettle Blake and throw her off her game.

Either way, it’s the latest reminder of just how heated this battle has become.