Taylor Swift Trespasser Arrested After Jumping Fence: How Was Justin Baldoni Involved?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift narrowly avoided a trespasser on her fiance’s property who jumped a fence in the middle of the night.

This time, it wasn’t a crazed super-fan or an obsessed stalker or another terrorist plot.

Instead, it’s about Justin Baldoni’s legal war against Blake Lively.

He’s been trying to drag Swift into this for months. And so his team sent a process server — one who allegedly broke the law while trying to get to her.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Who trespassed to try to get close to Taylor Swift?

Multiple outlets, including TMZ and Star, report that authorities arrested a process server named Justin Lee Fisher earlier this month.

Travis Kelce owns an estate in Leawood, Kansas.

There, Fisher allegedly attempted to serve Taylor Swift with deposition papers for Justin Baldoni’s legal team.

Justin Baldoni attends the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. attends the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The incident took place just over a week ago, as the arrest took place around 2 AM on September 15.

Police documents say that authorities charged Fisher “with jumping the fence onto a private residence in a private neighborhood.”

Process servers often have to think creatively and cross personal boundaries of politeness in order to do their jobs.

However, their task does not give them a license to commit crimes such as, in this case, alleged trespassing.

Singer Taylor Swift walks into the stadium prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

This is yet another attempt to involve her in Team Baldoni’s legal battle

Mere days prior to Fisher’s arrest, we reported that Baldoni’s team expected Taylor Swift to sit for a deposition.

That soon proved to be premature on their part.

U.S. District judge Lewis J. Liman denied Baldoni’s team’s request for a 30-day extension to the discovery cut-off.

Actress Blake Lively attends the New York special screening of “Another Simple Favor” at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York on April 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

That decision came on Friday, September 12 — right before the weekend in which Fisher allegedly trespassed on Kelce’s property.

This also means that the discovery cutoff date is September 30.

Swift is a little busy right now, even skipping out on her fiance’s sports games as she prepares for the release of her new album.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

This could have been a lot scarier

We have to emphasize that there is always a chance that the police report contains errors. Mistakes happen. It is possible that Fisher committed no crime.

If so, we hope that this can all soon be cleared up.

Of course, we also hope that Taylor Swift does not have to sit down for a deposition.

Given Baldoni’s apparent habit of “surprise” sit-ins (which critics have characterized as an intimidation tactic), it doesn’t sound like a fun experience.

Even by deposition standards.