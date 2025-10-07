Meghan Markle Accused of Laughing at Fashion Week Model Who Tripped on the Runway

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle is currently in Paris for the city’s fall fashion week, and it seems there’s nowhere she can go to escape the obsessive criticism of terminally online weirdos.

On Monday, Meghan was criticized for posting content too close to Princess Diana’s crash site. Seriously.

And today, she’s taking flak for giggling at an inopportune time.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Duchess Meghan gets roasted for behavior at fashion show

Meghan attended the Balenciaga runway show over the weekend, and her haters really had a field day.

For starters, the brand’s image never really recovered from the super-problematic ad campaign it launched in 2022.

So Meghan’s critics were mad that she attended the show at all — and they got really mad when she seemed to chuckle after one of the models stumbled.

Leave it to Meghan Markle to be the only one to laugh when a model walking the Balenciaga show has a trip up



Reminds me of that time Meghan Markle laughed at an Autistic woman singing the Canadian National Anthem at the Canucks game pic.twitter.com/lgjH7YC2pW — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) October 5, 2025

“Leave it to Meghan Markle to be the only one to laugh when a model walking the Balenciaga show has a trip up,” wrote one person who tweeted video of the incident:

“Reminds me of that time Meghan Markle laughed at an Autistic woman singing the Canadian National Anthem at the Canucks game.”

And as Radar Online reports, many X users chimed in with criticism of their own”

“Very sympathetic. A real mark of a good person, eh?” one asked.

“And then she very quickly realized how inappropriate and cruel that was. Too little, too late,” another added.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga)

“Why does she find such joy in others tripping or falling…” a third chimed in.

Others alleged that this is the sort of thing that Meghan does on a regular basis.

“Inappropriate laughter (usually at someone else’s misfortune) is the only spontaneous thing Meghan does. All the rest is calculated and performative,” wrote one such accuser.

“She’s a terrible person. Always laughing at other people’s misfortunes. She laughed at Princess Charlotte. A child,” another alleged.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

We report on Meghan pretty regularly here at THG, and we weren’t aware that she’s in the habit of publicly cackling at other people’s misfortunes.

And it’s worth noting that the video from the Balenciaga show is not nearly as damning as the original poster thinks it is.

Meghan’s light chuckle could have been in response to literally anything.

And, of course, if Kate Middleton had done something similar, many of these same critics would probably be praising her for showing her human side.

Meghan shouldn’t have to deal with this sort of treatment — but the sad fact is she’s probably used to it by now.