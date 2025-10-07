Addison Rae Flashes Instagram as Fans Congratulate Her on Having Better Week Than Taylor …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

While other pop stars might be enduring one PR crisis after another, Addison Rae is having one hell of a week.

In addition to celebrating her 25th birthday, Rae is receiving rave reviews for her work in the new Netflix limited series, Monster: Ed Gein.

And Addison decided to top off her latest succession of wins by flashing her Instagram followers.

Addison Rae attends Spotlight: Addison Rae at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on August 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Addison Rae is having a week

Okay, she managed to abide by Instagram’s “no nipple” policy, but she still surprised fans with an unusually risque post (below).

And based on the nearly 400,000 likes in less than 24 hours, it seems that they very much appreciated her efforts.

But while many of the comments are about what you would expect, quite a few of them took the surprising approach of congratulating Addison on having a better week than Taylor Swift.

“How does it feel to have made a better album than Taylor Swift?” one commenter asked.

“How does it feel to have a better album that Flop Taylor?” another inquired.

“The actual life of a showgirl,” a third chimed in. You get the idea.

Obviously, art is subjective, and there’s no way to state concretely that one piece of music is superior to another.

Addison Rae attends iHeartRadio Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Capital One Arena on December 17, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

But reviews for Addison’s album have been decidedly strong, while Taylor’s have been rather … well, mixed would be the polite way to put it.

And while Taylor is being accused of bullying her fellow pop stars and loading her album with problematic lyrics, Addison has enjoyed a refreshingly scandal-free rise to superstardom.

Addison’s career began in the summer of 2019, when she joined TikTok and started posting dance routines from her bedroom in Lafayette, Louisiana.

From there, she managed to make the leap that millions of content creators dream of, and she’s now a bona fide pop star.

We’re sure she’s not one to compete with other artists, but being compared to the biggest entertainer on the planet at 25 must feel pretty good, right?

Anyway, Addison certainly has a lot to celebrate this week. And we’re sure there’s a lot more where that came from.