Taylor Swift Calls Out Hater ‘Male Sports Fans’ During Appearance on Travis …

Taylor Swift is well-acquainted with haters (and their tendency to hate, hate, hate).

And she called out her critics in memorable fashion during her appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

Now, if you’re a Swiftie, you probably already knew that Taylor would be popping up on her boyfriend’s pod this week.

Taylor Swift put in a memorable performance on Travis Kelce’s podcast this week. (YouTube)

Taylor’s ‘New Heights’ debut wasn’t a secret for very long

On Monday, the Kelce brothers teased a mystery “special guest,” and fans immediately guessed that it would be Taylor.

They were right, of course, and within 24 hours, we knew that not only would Taylor be appearing on the show, she would also officially announce her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The episode doesn’t drop until 7 pm tonight, but based on the available preview clips, it seems that Tay and Trav had a lot of fun during their interview.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Taylor shakes off hate from ‘male sports fans’

And while Taylor might have been there on serious business — the release of a new album is no laughing matter — she and Trav kept their conversation light.

“I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans wanna see in their spaces and on their screens, it’s more of me,” Taylor joked in a preview clip obtained by TMZ.

She’s referring, of course, to the fact that for the past two seasons, NFL media coverage has featured frequent references to all things Taylor, including those infamous cutaway shots of the pop icon during Kansas City Chiefs games.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

That, of course, is not Taylor’s fault, but she’s often criticized for it regardless.

Thankfully, the conversation quickly moved on to topics more stimulating than the complaints of angry fantasy football bros.

“Such a nice color on you,” Taylor said of Travis’ baby blue sweatshirt in a separate clip.

“Yes, I know. It’s the color of your eyes, sweetie. It’s why we match so well,” Travis replied

It was then that Taylor halted the flirtatious conversation and exclaimed, “We’re about to do a f–king podcast!”

It’s not every day that we get that sort of insight into the life of the world’s most beloved couple.

Something tells us the Kelce brothers’ viewership numbers are about to hit new heights!