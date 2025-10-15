Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes: Baby Plans Revealed!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes really planning to have a child together?

Just a couple of years ago, they went from reading headlines to making them after their alleged workplace affair became public knowledge.

Since then, they lost their jobs at ABC. Their exes are now dating each other.

The sensational couple are now engaged. And they themselves are sharing their baby plans with the world.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are talking about having a kid together

In January 2023, Good Morning America ousted co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

While their alleged adultery is a person wrong involving only the two and their spouses, a workplace affair adds numerous complications.

Alongside the end of their careers, Robach’s marriage to Andrew Shue came to an end

So, too, ended Holmes’ marriage to Marilee Fiebig.

Just recently, Robach and Holmes announced their engagement. And that was not the end of their October surprises.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Though they use their Amy & T.J. podcast to do actual journalism, the couple also open up about their personal lives.

“I don’t know what’s going on, but we have talked more lately about having kids,” Holmes admitted.

“We have talked more lately about the idea of even adopting a child,” he added.

“And,” Holmes pointed out to Robach, “usually it’s me bringing it up to you.”

Robach chimed in, noting that doctors told her that she was “out of the baby-making business” in 2013, after her breast cancer diagnosis. She has been in remission for 11 years, and knows that conceiving on her own is not the only way to grow their family.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront on May 17, 2022. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Do they want a kid for the right reasons?

According to a report from RadarOnline, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are serious about having a kid together.

But is it for the right reasons?

“They do want a child together,” the alleged inside source confirmed.

“The most logical way would be to adopt,” the insider noted. “Although they’re exploring surrogacy, too.”

The source then claimed: “But make no mistake, everything they do is orchestrated to revamp their image.”

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“She would love to have a little girl because she enjoys being a mother figure to T.J.’s daughter Sabine,” the insider then added.

Notably, Robach is already the mother of 20-year-old Ava and 19-year-old Annalise, both with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

She has also publicly gushed about Sabine, who is 12.

It’s not that she doesn’t adore her own daughters.

But Robach has explained that she has enjoyed having Sabine in her life. That makes sense!

T.J. Holmes, and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Is this about family or image?

Still, the alleged inside source says: “It burns them that so many people see them as fame-hungry love rats who broke up two marriages.”

The insider explained: “As far as they’re concerned, their marriages were already over.” Many people say things like this.

“Now they swear their intention to expand the family is honorable,” the source admitted.

“But people know T.J. and Amy think a baby would not only improve their image,” the insider claimed, “but be great publicity as well.”

There is no proof whatsoever that Robach and Holmes are discussing having an actual child as a PR move. But it’s definitely an interesting narrative.