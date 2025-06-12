T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Plan to Invite Exes to Wedding: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach aren’t married.

Certainly, they are not married to their former spouses anymore. For obvious reasons.

They are also not married to each other. Nor are they engaged … yet.

But while they’re arguably engaged to be engaged, it sounds like a proposal is imminent. And there’s already a clear description of their wedding.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

When will T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach announce an engagement?

According to what an inside source tells Us Weekly, a T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach “engagement is coming.”

The insider added: “It’s been in the works for a while.”

It has only been about two years since the couple first made headlines for their workplace romance … and, relatedly, their respective divorces.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)

The source teased that a proposal for T.J. and Amy could go down “any day” now.

That doesn’t mean that we’ll know right away, however.

Instead, the insider predicts, fans will hear about it on their Amy & T.J. podcast “when the time is right.”

What would an Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes wedding look like?

According to the inside source, their seemingly inevitable wedding will not be “flashy.”

However, they allegedly “plan on inviting” their respective exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig.

Neither will likely need a plus one, as they are both dating. Each other.

“How they got together is not traditional, so they want the engagement and wedding this time around to be their own style — modest and simple,” the insider explained.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“They want to share their vows in front of the closest people who matter to them,” the source dished.

The insider explained that this is “to demonstrate how much they love each other and are committed to each other.”

That should certainly be interesting for the exes to witness.

If, of course, they decide to attend.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Are they ‘engaged to be engaged’ or what?

In March of 2025, Amy Robach flashed a ring on her left ring finger, but whether or not it’s from T.J. Holmes, it doesn’t sound like it’s an engagement ring. It is allegedly a “promise ring.”

Even back in December of 2024, Amy hinted that marriage was in their future when speaking on the couple’s podcast.

“It’s not an if, it’s a when,” she told listeners, with T.J. chiming in to agree that he’d like to marry “sooner rather than later.”