Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: ENGAGED Three Years After Massive Scandal!

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes got together under controversial circumstances.

But they now plan on remaining together for life.

The former GMA3: What You Need to Know anchor and journalist confirmed their engagement on the October 14 episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast.

“We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged and we’ve been engaged for just about a month now,” Robach told listeners, while her husband-to-be added:

“We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to. We’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship.”

Holmes then quipped how his fiancée had been “dangling a ring in everybody’s face every chance you could, and nobody said a word.”

“I was in three massive football stadiums three weekends in a row, wearing my engagement ring very proudly, very excitedly, and kept waiting for somebody to point it out or ask me, ‘Hey, what’s that?’ And it never happened,” Robach said.

Back in late 2022, photos went viral of Robach and Holmes looking quite cozy… while they were married to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively.

Just a few weeks later, the couple were officially axed from their jobs at ABC amid the alleged cheating scandal.

Both insiders and the celebrities themselves, however, have sworn that these marriages were over and everyone was living separately when the relationship started.

To the pair’s credit (we guess?), they appear to have fallen truly in love and rumors of an engagement have been swirling for months and months.

On this new podcast, the polarizing stars promised to share some details about “how it all went down” at a later date. In the meantime, they said they have “just been celebrating with family.”

One month before announcing their engagement to the world, Robach and Holmes got honest about the possibility of expanding their family.

“I don’t know what’s going on, but we have talked more lately about having kids. We have talked more lately about the idea of even adopting a child and usually it’s me bringing it up to you,” Holmes told Robach on their podcast in September.

“Usually the response is the one you all just heard. She laughs at me. She’s laughing at me.”

Separately, in February, Robach said she’s looking forward to an “intimate” wedding, adding:

if I had to pick, I’d pick eloping and going to Fiji or somewhere really nice and far away.”