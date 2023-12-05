Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Break Silence on Alleged Affair: “We Love Each …

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are out at ABC.

The former Good Morning America co-hosts were essentially fired in January after the public learned they were engaged in a romantic relationship.

Now, meanwhile, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are speaking out about their professional and personal lives.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

In the first episode of Amy and T.J. Podcast, the couple’s iHeartRadio podcast, the journalists held very little back… with Holmes describing the duo as “the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other.”

Both Holmes and Robach were married when they started seeing each other.

And yet there’s been controversy over their exit from ABC because many folks out there don’t think they should have been let go for simply having a personal relationship.

For her part on the show, Robach said the past year has been “Hell” and says the podcast represents “the first time we get to say what happened and where we are today.”

Show coverage of GMA3: What You Need to Know on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. (Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images)

“In the end, all of us are always rooting for love,” she said on air, citing the pair’s affair.

“It doesn’t always happen when you want it to happen. And it’s undeniable when it’s real and it’s something you have to navigate and it’s not easy.”

She added that Holmes is her “best friend” and she’s “never been happier.”

Holmes echoed this sentiment, and then stated for the record:

“I’m in love with this woman and she’s in love with me and we are planning a life together.”

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes met and fell for each other as ABC employees. (Getty Images)

Robach and Holmes announced the podcast venture on November 1, at the same time they made their relationship Instagram official.

It then launched exactly one year after ABC News President Kim Godwin placed the reporters on hiatus due to the nature of their romance.

“We never got a follow-up call to say come back,” laughed Holmes, while Robach added:

“That’s true. It was the opposite.”

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The relationship between Robach and Holmes was exposed last December after photos of the pair acting all cozy were leaked online.

But the television stars now say there was a misunderstanding from the start: They never committed infidelity.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Robach said on the podcast.

Holmes said that he has been living by himself in his New York City apartment “since last summer.”

TJ Holmes attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The plan, Holmes swears, was to announce their relationship after both divorces were complete.

“I have it in my phone still,” said Holmes of this planned announcement.

“You made a statement about where you were in your marriage, and I made a statement about my divorce proceeding and those statements were never released.”

iHeartRadio’s Amy and T.J. is available wherever podcasts are streamed.