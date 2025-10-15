Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Hint That They’re Back Together (Let’s Hope …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The world breathed a sigh of relief when Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna finally broke up for good back in 2017.

We’re sure they don’t regret the relationship, as it yielded a daughter, Dream Kardashian, who will turn nine next month.

But things got very, very ugly between Rob and Chyna, which is why the news of their possible reconciliation has been met with a collective cringe.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna arrive at her Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her “Chymoji” Emoji Collection at the Hard Rock Cafe on May 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Blac Chyna says her love with Rob Kardashian ‘is forever’

The trouble began with a post from Chyna, which seemed to very strongly indicate that she and Rob were back on.

“This love is forever @robkardashianofficial,” she wrote.

Yes, she tagged Rob, and she even added an infinity sign emoji for good measure.

For obvious reasons, this was widely taken as a sign that she and Rob have reignited their romance.

Rob hasn’t commented on the post, but he was quick to smash that “like” button.

And as many have pointed out, the timing makes sense, as Chyna called off her engagement to Derrick Milano in July.

If you remember the first time these two hooked up, then we probably don’t need to tell you that they should not give their relationship another chance.

Things started out promisingly enough, with Rob and Chyna going straight from casual fling to engaged and expecting a child.

(Although there was some weirdness even in the very early days, as Chyna had previously dated Tyga, who was dating Kylie Jenner at the time.)

From there, things quickly spiraled out of control, and we had a front row seat to one of the messiest celebrity splits in recent memory.

Rob posted revenge porn after accusing her of infidelity. Then she sued him, and both parties traded abuse allegations.

But back in August, Chyna gushed about her co-parenting relationship with Rob in an interview with People.

“My co-parenting with Rob is 100 percent amazing. For parents that’s going through it right now, I promise you, things do get better,” Chyna said, adding:

“If you’re going through a custody battle or anything of the sort, I think the main thing for the other parent is to mind their own business.”

So the bad news is, there’s a very good chance that these two are back together.

The good news is, TMZ is reporting that this is just some sort of lame publicity stunt — which seems entirely possible, knowing these two.

We’ll keep you posted on this developing story as new information becomes available.