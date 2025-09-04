Selena Gomez’s Mom Accused of Drug Use at Work, Responds with Strong Statement

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

In a troubling article published on September 3 by The Cut, anonymous employees at her and her daughter’s Wondermind organization claimed Teeny would occasionally be drunk at the office.

But that wasn’t all.

One person alleged the 49-year old was seen snorting what was believed to be a “line of Ritalin.”

According to The Cut, other ex-staffers said a “rotation of nurses” would frequently stop by and give Teefey vitamin IV drips that supposedly dispensed liquid Benadryl.

Teefey reportedly told individuals in the room that she needed the injections to “deal with allergies and the aftermath of severe COVID and double pneumonia.”

“Employees say that after the injections, Teefey spoke slowly and seemed drowsy,” the expose states. “Occasionally, Teefey’s younger daughter came to the office for sleepovers, which worried employees.”

For the record, Teefey shares 12-year old daughter Gracie with husband Brian Teefey; she shares the famous singer with her high school boyfriend, Ricardo Gomez.

In response to accusations made by these employees and made within The Cut piece in general, the mother of two fired back with a strong statement to Us Weekly.

She made it clear that “absolutely” nothing alleged in this article happened and added:

“I started Wondermind because I wanted to help people with mental illness. It’s unfortunate that a few disgruntled employees with an ax to grind can spread lies about me and distort the truth. Even more disappointing that the media is willing to amplify their lies.”

Gomez and her mother cofounded Wondermind in 2022. It’s a multimedia platform designed to offer mental health support.

“We hope to be the one-stop shop for all aspects of mental fitness. We have taken an unexpected and innovative chance on the way people can understand and participate in a creative foundation to show anyone that a shift is possible,” Mandy said in a statement at the time.

“Far from medical or preachy, we’ve struck a balance between education, media and self-reflection that truly inspires growth.”

Gomez, meanwhile, is engaged to Benny Blanco.

Selena has not publicly addressed the accusations, but one of The Cut’s sources says she has been aware of her mom’s alleged issues.

“I will say this with the utmost certainty — no doubt, hesitation in my mind,” the person told The Cut. “Selena knew her mother was not well enough to be running that company.”