Donald Trump Says Taylor Swift Is ‘No Longer Hot,’ Claims Credit For …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

During the first four months of his second term in office, Donald Trump has said and done many controversial things.

But while he’s never shied away from making enemies at home and abroad, Trump may have just outdone himself by launching an unprovoked attack on a group who will stop at nothing to further their cause and protect their leader.

We’re talking, of course, about Swifties.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a guided tour of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts before leading a board meeting on March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Donald Trump claims Taylor Swift is ‘no longer hot’ because of him

Back in September of 2024, Trump declared that he hated Swift in one of the more baffling social media posts of his career (which is really saying something).

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?'” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform this morning.

It’s unclear what, exactly, the president means by that, but folks on social media have embraced the challenge of trying to figure it out.

We think (and we hope) that Trump is referring to Taylor’s career and not her physical appearance.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

But saying that Taylor Swift is no longer popular would be like saying the internet was a flash in the pan.

She’s the most popular recording artist in the world by a rather wide margin. Taylor’s recent tour broke every record in the book, and decades into her career, every new album is still a major cultural event.

And she’s achieved all of this at a time when the music industry on the whole is in a state of rapid decline.

We probably don’t need to tell you that there’s a segment of the population who will cheer on any utterance that issues from Trump’s mouth (or from his social media accounts).

But as loyal as the president’s supporters might be, Taylor’s global popularity is tough to match.

Taylor Swift arrives ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Social media users have their say on the latest Trump v. Taylor tiff

Across the social media landscape today, observers are weighing in on what

“Donald Trump will never be as popular as Taylor Swift and that bothers him,” wrote one user.

“Has anyone noticed that literally no one gives a f-ck abt Donald Trump’s opinion on Taylor Swift?” another asked.

“Donald Trump is responsible for a whole a-s country and he wakes up thinking about Taylor Swift like a true fan…. She hasn’t been anywhere in the public eye for over three months but he’s still thinking about her,” a third chimed in.

Obviously, it’s a strange day for America when the president is picking fights with a pop star, seemingly without cause.

But while you’re pondering this sad state of affairs, spare a thought for a forgotten group: the MAGA Swifties who are once again being asked to choose between their two favorite blondes.