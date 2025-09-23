Errol Musk: Father of Elon Musk Accused of Sexually Abusing Children as Young as 4

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Errol Musk, the controversial father of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, has been accused of sexually assaulting his children and stepchildren.

The shocking allegation comes courtesy of an exposé published today by the New York Times.

The newspaper claims that the allegations have been circulating for decades and have “tethered” Elon to his native South Africa despite the billionaire’s efforts to distance himself from his native country.

Errol Musk, the father of tech billionaire Elon Musk who spent his early life in apartheid-era South Africa, poses for a portrait at his house Langebaan, South Africa on May 26, 2022. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Times’ reports shocking allegations against

According to the Times, Errol has been accused of various forms of abuse against at least five children and stepchildren.

“The allegations against Errol Musk involve five of his children and stepchildren, whom he was accused of abusing in South Africa and California, according to police and court records, personal correspondence, social workers and interviews with family members,” the outlet reports.

“The earliest accusation was in 1993 when Errol Musk’s stepdaughter, then 4 years old, told relatives he had touched her at the family house. A decade later, the stepdaughter said she caught him sniffing her dirty underwear,” the report continues.

“Some family members have also accused Errol Musk of abusing two of his daughters and a stepson.

“And as recently as 2023, family members and a social worker attempted to intervene after his then 5-year-old son said his father had groped his buttocks.”

Elon denies allegations against Errol

As is usually the case, Elon has been posting to X since early this morning. But while he has yet to make any mention of the stunning allegations against his estranged father, he did issue a statement to the Times, reading:

“The reports are false and nonsense in the extreme.” He also stated that he is aware of only one allegation against his father.

The Times notes that Elon “has not been shy about putting much of his life on public display” and he certainly has no qualms about going to war with the press in general or the Times in particular.

But he probably feels little desire to go nuclear in protection of his 79-year-old father, a man who has publicly berated his eldest son on numerous occasions.

Musk is certainly not one to shy away from controversy or shocking allegations against powerful men.

Over the summer, he alleged that Donald Trump’s name was contained in the so-called Epstein Files amid a very public feud with the president.

It now seems that Trump and Musk have repaired their relationship.

The Times notes that Errol has not been convicted of any crimes. Three police investigations have been opened against him — two were later closed, and the outcome of the third remains unclear.

Family members allege that they’ve reached out to Elon for help with this issue several times.

“We really need your advice, help and guidance in these matters because we daily see these children suffer,” reads one letter from an unidentifed relative, according to the Times.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.