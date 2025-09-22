Taylor Swift SKIPS Travis Kelce Game Without Explanation: Why?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift was a no-show at Travis Kelce’s latest game.

Earlier this month, we reported that the music superstar seems a little camera shy about visiting her fiance’s sports games.

On Sunday, she didn’t just hide from fans, however. She straight-up didn’t attend.

Is everything alright? What’s going on?

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Why did Taylor Swift skip Travis Kelce’s game?

On Sunday, September 21, Travis Kelce and his sports team, the Kansas City Chiefs, traveled to New Jersey to play a football game against the New York Giants.

According to widespread reports, there was no sign of Taylor Swift at the game.

This was what people within the sports culture call an “away game.”

Even so, Taylor owns property that’s not too far from the game. Why didn’t she show up?

Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Notably, this has not been a busy time in the public sphere for Taylor.

This is because this is a very busy time behind closed doors for the singer.

The Life of a Showgirl releases on October 3. That is not quite two weeks away.

A release party film is coming out alongside it. Her dance card is pretty full right now.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 to win the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

She seems to be sticking to ‘home games’ and avoiding ‘away games’

Outside of sports fandoms, the idea of a “home game” seems like a meaningless detail. But it may be a key explanation for Taylor Swift opting out.

In October of 2024, Page Six reported that Taylor was sticking to home games at Arrowhead Stadium and skipping away games — for safety reasons.

“She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately, and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance,” the source explained at the time.

Taylor Swift arrived at last night’s Chiefs game behind a foldable screen 👀 What are your thoughts on the barrier placed between her and the paparazzi? 📸 [🎥: TikTok/beachbabe2549]



[image or embed] — MuchMusic (@muchofficial.bsky.social) September 15, 2025 at 1:29 PM

That fits with what fans witnessed one week earlier, on September 14.

A conspicuous bulletproof barrier moved through Arrowhead stadium, with an even more conspicuous escort of security.

If that was Taylor — as numerous clues suggest and which common sense would seem to indicate — then she’s not taking any unnecessary chances when it comes to security.

Taylor Swift looks on prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Security has to be a priority!

Given that Taylor Swift avoided Travis Kelce’s away games in 2024, it seems likely that she’ll continue that trend this year.

Some have suggested that she’s merely trying to hide from photographers and some of her less hinged fans. It’s possible!

But Taylor is one of the most famous people in the world.

Deranged despots and terrorist conspiracies have targeted her and her public appearances. Security needs to remain a priority for her.