Jaime Pressly Launches OnlyFans, Receives Criticism For Lack of Nudity

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It’s the latest trend among iconic Gen X actresses.

First, Shannon Elizabeth launched an OnlyFans, and now, My Name Is Earl star Jaime Pressly is following in her footsteps.

Elizabeth made $1.2 million in her first week on the site, which may have influenced Jaime’s decision.

Jaime Pressly poses for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards on March 07, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for ABA )

“I’ve always believed in evolving with the times. This is another way for me to connect directly with my audience, on my own terms, with creativity and intention,” Pressly told Variety of her decision.

“I’ve loved meeting fans at various Comic Cons, and the excitement of having those real face to face moments made me want to seek options like OnlyFans.”

“This is where things get a little more personal, playful, and completely unfiltered,” she teases on her page.

Pressly’s account also notes her account will offer “exclusive photos and videos, behind-the-scenes moments from my life, late-night thoughts and candid moments, direct chats with me and the side of me Hollywood doesn’t always get to see.”

Jaime and Shannon are longtime friends, and they recently reconnected so the news that Pressly had taken a page from Elizabeth’s career playbook didn’t come as a huge shock.

“So great seeing you after all these years, @jaimepressly. Always nice crossing paths again and sharing a moment like this,” Elizabeth captioned the Instagram post below.

Unfortunately, Jaime is now taking flak for the alleged lack of nudity on her page, echoing the criticism that Shannon previously received.

“It’s funny that OnlyFans is slowly turning into what it was initially intended for. We all know people like Shannon Elizabeth and Jaime Pressly ain’t showing t–ty on there,” wrote one Reddit user.

Some users pointed out that Shannon and Jaime are actually using the OF platform as it was originally intended — as a place for celebrities to monetize their online interactions with fans.

It just became a haven for adult content creators because this is the internet, and that’s what happens.

“People subscribe to these celebs on OF to have more personal access to them and a chance to chat with them. The PG-13 sexy photos that they post on there are just a bonus,” wrote one commenter.

Other Redditors countered that subscribers will most likely be interacting with Jaime’s PR team, rather than the actress herself.

We don’t know if that’s true, of course.

But whatever the case, Jaime is certain to make a ton of cash with her new venture.

And as many have pointed out, as the first Emmy winner with an OnlyFans, she’s already making history!