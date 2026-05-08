Mariah Carey & Anderson .Paak Spotted on Fancy Dinner Date Despite Split Rumors

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In late 2024, it looked like Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak had gotten together.

Then, more recently, split rumors emerged.

Now, it’s looking like they either never broke up or have reconciled.

The two were spotted out and about on a date — and they were, frankly, overdressed.

Mariah Carey attends 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 30, 2026. (Photo Credit: Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

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TMZ reports that Mariah and Anderson are looking cozier than ever.

On Thursday, May 7, the two went for what appeared to be a dressed up night on the town.

Interestingly, they attended The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Century City Mall.

Their glam levels suggested more formal plans.

Frankly, theaters are lucky that people don’t show up half-dressed for some showings. So being this dressed up in sequins and more is a rare scenario.

Mariah Carey goes back to her ex Anderson Paak. They spotted holding hands on movie date🤭 pic.twitter.com/b18rmZ7JUf — Lihle (@Cebe_Lihle23) May 8, 2026

Again, this is a movie theater located in a mall.

Still, these two look cozy together.

In fact, they even appear to be walking hand-in-hand.

Now, Anderson .Paak is a public figure, but far from a household name.

Mariah, on the other hand … well, there are a lot of women named “Mariah” who are named after her. At this point, she knows that wherever she goes, she’s likely to be photographed.

It’s been about a year and a half since dating rumors first sprang into being about these two.

In December 2024, Mariah and Anderson were spied in Aspen together. (Remember, December is her most powerful month.)

They have also been spotted together at Disneyland about ten months ago.

Have they announced that they’re dating? No. They also haven’t denied whatever entanglement is going on.

Their chemistry in their professional collaboration is through the roof. Which may mean that sparks flew in the studio, though it’s hard to say for sure where this alleged romance began.

You might think that, after past sightings, Mariah and Anderson going to a movie together wouldn’t be worth much commentary.

But in recent months, whispers have suggested that Anderson was growing close with Jeannie Mai.

We don’t know if that was all hot air. Not every romance rumor pans out.

But it’s also possible that he and Mariah split, only for them to have now reconnected.

Until they decide to confirm (or deny) anything, we won’t know more. But we can guess.