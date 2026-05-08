UFO Files: Trump’s Department of War Begins Releasing Controversial Documents

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Someone get Mulder and Scully on the phone. We’ve got a real-life X-Files situation going on!

Yes, after weeks of hype, the Trump administration’s Department of War began releasing its files pertaining to UFOs and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) today.

And skeptics and believers alike are now poring over the documents in search of definitive proof of intelligent life on other planets.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak at The Villages Charter School on May 01, 2026 in The Villages, Florida. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

The good news is, there’s a lot of information in today’s file dump, which are being housed at the Department of War’s official website.

And the Trump administration says there’s plenty more to come.

The bad news is, the files that were released today are no more conclusive than previous eye-witness accounts and grainy video footage.

The files contain descriptions of incidents that occurred during the Apollo 12 and Apollo 17 moon missions.

During the Apollo 12 mission in 1969, astronaut Alan Bean reported “flashes of light” and noted that they seemed to be “sailing off into space.”

As space travel was still a very new phenomenon in those days, the ground crew was understandably baffled.

Years later, Apollo 17 astronauts reported “jagged” points of light that were “tumbling” and “rotating way out in the distance,” and a photo of the phenomenon is included in today’s data dump.

But it’s unlikely to convince any non-believers.

The files also contain internal military memos describing “one possible small UAP” in Iraq in 2022, as well as “multiple glares or light from an unknown origin” observed in Syria in 2024.

Many experts believe that those incidents can most likely be chalked up to foreign intelligence operations.

Of course, the files have become a sort of supernatural Rohrshach test, with everyone projecting their own beliefs and agendas onto the information available.

Rep. Lauren Boebert weighs in on the government's release of UFO files, saying aliens are actually "fallen angels and Nephilim" from the Old Testament: "I do believe that this is more spiritual and, if you really want to go there, demonic." pic.twitter.com/Qol8m8wIYD — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 8, 2026

Take Rep. Lauren Boebert, for example, who thinks we’re dealing with proof of demons.

“I do believe that this is more spiritual and, if you really want to go there, demonic,” she said on social media today.

“The American people can now access the federal government’s declassified UAP files instantly,” the White House said in a press release, adding:

“The latest UAP videos, photos, and original source documents from across the entire United States government are all in one place — no clearance required.”

“The American people have asked for more transparency on these topics, and President Trump is delivering.”

There’s still a lot more information to be released. We have doubts that these files will change many minds regarding the existence of extraterrestrials.

But as David Duchovny once said, the truth is out there.