Taylor Swift Has A LOT to Say About “The Life of a Showgirl”

Taylor Swift will soon be coming out with a brand new album.

In case you somehow had not yet heard.

It will be titled “The Life of a Showgirl” and it will sky-rocket to the top of the charts as soon as it is released on October 3 and it will undoubtedly be totally awesome.

Just as Taylor herself.

Taylor Swift arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

“We wanted this album to feel really luxurious, and as a nod to the luxury that a showgirl puts on when she’s onstage — meanwhile, she’s in the quick-change room [breathing heavily],” Swift explained via a September 20 social media video.

She added in this footage:

“Maybe that’s just me, I don’t know. The vinyl packaging, the CD packaging, the photographs, the photo cards — It’s all just something I’m very proud of.”

Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024. (Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images)

The 35-year old could not a say a single word about what’s on tap and “The Life of a Showgirl” would still break every record… most of which she already owns.

But the artist still concluded as follows:

“It took a lot of time to put together, a lot of concentration, a lot of organization, but hopefully it pays off. I hope the fans are happy.”

The musician announced during an appearance on fiancé Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast in August that her 12th album was inspired by her experience performing on her historically popular Eras Tour.

To celebrate the occasion, Swift revealed Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott-shot album artwork, in which she dons a bedazzled Area corset while lying in a bathtub. (Check it out below.)

Additional covers feature Swift changing into a variety of sultry showgirl-inspired costumes and poses on a stage.

(Instagram)

“The photoshoot that we did with Mert and Marcus was so extraordinary and I was so happy with it that I just wanted the fans to have as many images from this sort of world [and] this album era,” the superstar said in the Saturday video, teasing a handful of portraits made it into the record inserts.

“I really spent a lot of time figuring out how I could make the best vinyl product and the best packaging.”

Swift further stated that each CD has “photo cards” inside, and that the vinyl records come with a “unique poem.”

“The Life of a Showgirl” will be released Friday, October 3 — and be followed by a special listening party held at various movie theaters.

“I hereby invite you to a dazzling soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 – Oct 5 only in cinemas,” the newly-engaged Swift wrote via Instagram on September 19.

“You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single ‘The Fate of Ophelia,’ along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl.”.